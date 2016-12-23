World / Americas

Russia sends battalion of military police to Syria’s ‘liberated’ city of Aleppo

23 December 2016 - 17:20 PM Agency Staff
Moscow — Russia has sent a battalion of military police to keep order in Aleppo now that Syria’s regime has taken control of the ravaged city.

"We sent in a battalion of military police yesterday evening to maintain order in the liberated territories," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

A Russian battalion is usually made up of 300 to 400 soldiers. The Russian military police enforces order and discipline in the army.

Putin hailed the recapture of Aleppo as a "very important part of the normalisation in Syria", and said that "everything needs to be done for fighting to stop on all Syrian territory".

Russian media reported this month that scores of Chechen military police had been sent to Syria.

