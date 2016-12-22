World / Americas

Trump’s turnaround tactician to shepherd him through the White House

22 December 2016 - 16:41 PM Eric Walsh
US President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
US President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named his former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, to serve as counsellor to the president, his transition team said in a statement.

Conway, currently a senior adviser on Trump’s transition team, is widely credited with helping him bring a more disciplined approach to campaigning that helped him win the November presidential election.

In her new post, Conway will play a key advisory role in the White House when Trump takes office on January 20, helping to manage the New York businessman’s messaging and legislative priorities, according to the statement.

Trump names critics of China and regulation for economic posts

Carl Icahn will serve as special adviser to overhaul ‘strangling regulations’ while Peter Navarro, author of Death by China, will oversee trade and ...
World
14 hours ago

Industry cheers Trump’s oilmen for energy and state secretary posts

Former Texas governor Rick Perry selected to head the Department of Energy, while legislators fret over oilman Rex Tillerson’s ‘close ties’ to ...
World
9 days ago

Trump said Conway "played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message". In an interview with ABC News shortly after the announcement, Conway said Trump was finalising his communications staff and was preparing to announce his choices for White House press secretary and related posts soon, but gave no other details.

Asked when Trump would hold his first news conference after cancelling one earlier in December, Conway avoided directly answering the question. Trump has held several rallies since winning the November 8 election but has not taken formal questions from reporters.

Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America programme, Conway pointed to Trump’s time spent forming his Cabinet. "He’s been very busy doing that," she said.

Reuters

