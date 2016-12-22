Trump’s turnaround tactician to shepherd him through the White House

US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named his former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, to serve as counsellor to the president, his transition team said in a statement.

Conway, currently a senior adviser on Trump’s transition team, is widely credited with helping him bring a more disciplined approach to campaigning that helped him win the November presidential election.

In her new post, Conway will play a key advisory role in the White House when Trump takes office on January 20, helping to manage the New York businessman’s messaging and legislative priorities, according to the statement.