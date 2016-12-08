EU fines banks €485m for rigging

Paris — JPMorgan Chase, HSBC Holdings and Credit Agricole were fined a total of €485.5m for rigging the Euribor benchmark as EU antitrust regulators wrapped up a five-year investigation into the scandal.

The trio colluded on euro interest rate derivative pricing elements and exchanged sensitive information in breach of EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

JPMorgan was fined €337.2m, HSBC got a €33.6m penalty and Credit Agricole must pay €114.7m.

"Banks have to respect EU competition rules just like any other company operating in the single market," said the

EU’s antitrust commissioner, Margrethe Vestager.

The EU’s probe into Euribor manipulation was strained three years ago after Credit Agricole, JPMorgan and HSBC refused to join a multibank settlement with four other lenders including Deutsche Bank and Société Générale. Since then, the holdouts have been a thorn in the commission’s side — successfully delaying the process and showing up the regulator for its handling of the case.

The three lenders were handed a statement of objections in May 2014 accusing them of colluding to rig Euribor rates in the wake of a global scandal embroiling some of the world’s biggest banks. By refusing to settle the case with the commission, they forfeited the chance of a 10% discount on any fines.

JPMorgan "did not engage in any wrongdoing with respect to the Euribor benchmark," Jennifer Zuccarelli, a spokeswoman for the bank in London, said in the statement.

"We will continue to vigorously defend our position against these allegations, including through possible appeals to the European courts."

Credit Agricole said it "firmly believes it did not infringe competition law" and it would appeal against the commission’s ruling.

The bank, based in Montrouge, France, said the fine payment "will not affect the 2016 financial statements given the provisions set aside previously".

HSBC said it "did not participate in an anticompetitive cartel", and was also considering its legal options.

In late 2013, EU antitrust regulators issued penalties initially worth a total of €1.7bn as part of a multibank settlement related to manipulation of the Libor and Euribor benchmarks — a year-and-a-half after Barclays was fined by UK and US authorities.

The EU fines were reduced earlier in 2016 by €218m after the EU slashed Société Générale’s Euribor penalty due to a calculation "mistake".

The four banks that settled the Euribor case were accused of sharing, via phone and online chats, sensitive trading information and strategising to push benchmark rates up or down to suit their trading positions.

About $9bn in fines have been levied against a dozen banks by global authorities over the manipulation of the London interbank offered rate and similar benchmarks in the past four years. In addition, more than 20 traders have been charged.

Libor and Euribor, the euro interbank offered rate, gauge banks’ estimated cost of borrowing over different periods of time. The rates are a benchmark used to calculate interest payments for trillions of euros’ worth of financial products including mortgages.

In 2015, Tom Hayes, a former UBS Group and Citigroup employee, became the first trader to be jailed over the Libor scandal, and is serving an 11-year sentence in the UK for his part in rigging Yen Libor.

Several Euribor traders from Deutsche Bank and Barclays are due to stand trial in 2017. One trader from Société Générale has also been charged.

Vestager left open the possibility of further fines for financial firms caught up in global scandals — but refused to be drawn on when the EU would wrap up a probe into the manipulation of currency markets.

This is "a very large, very complex case, with a lot of participants and that makes it very difficult" to give a time line, the Danish commissioner said.

Bloomberg