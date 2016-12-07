Trump taps China ambassador Terry Branstad

New York — US president-elect Donald Trump selected Iowa governor Terry Branstad with close ties to China as ambassador to Beijing as he was named Time’s "person of the year" and signalled tough "American first" economic policies.

Trump announced his selection of Branstad, a key Trump supporter and one of the longest-serving governors in the country, at a fundraising breakfast in New York on Wednesday.

China responded swiftly by calling Branstad an "old friend", indicating that his nomination may ease disquiet sparked in America’s largest trading partner when Trump took a protocol-busting phone call with the leader of Taiwan.

Trump, who has never previously held elected office, picked out China for currency manipulation, unfairly taxing US exports and militarising the South China Sea during his election campaign.

The Taiwan phone call risked a serious rift with Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its territory. China has urged Washington to block President Tsai Ing-wen from passing through the US, after reports said she may stop in New York.

"We’re going to defend American jobs," the incoming Republican president said Tuesday in Fayetteville, North Carolina on the second leg of an unorthodox victory tour of key swing states that helped secure his shock election. "We have to look at it almost as a war," he said.

Trump boasted of securing a $50bn Japanese investment to create 50,000 American jobs and his intervention last week to save hundreds of manufacturing jobs from leaving Indiana for Mexico.

The billionaire campaigned hard on a promise of bringing back jobs to America’s former manufacturing heartland — hard hit by companies taking jobs to cheaper labor markets in China or Mexico.

In an interview with Time, published to mark his accolade as the magazine’s "person of 2016", Trump said he had asked Apple to build a plant in the US. The bulk of the company’s manufacturing takes place overseas.