For better or for worse: Trump named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

New York — Time magazine on Wednesday named Donald Trump its Person of the Year for 2016, for his stunning upset election victory that rewrote the rules of politics, delivering him to the helm of a divided America.

The US president-elect dialled into NBC television’s Today show, welcoming the accolade as a "very, very great honour", denying he was responsible for divisions and praising outgoing Democratic President Barack Obama.

The real-estate billionaire, who has never previously held elected office and who shocked the US political establishment by defeating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, is featured on Time’s cover, described as "Donald Trump: President of the Divided States of America".