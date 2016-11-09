Victorious Donald Trump promises to ‘bind wounds’

New York — Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would bind the nation’s deep wounds and be a president "for all Americans", as he praised his defeated rival Hillary Clinton for her years of public service.
"Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country," Trump said during his speech acknowledging a stunning victory in the White House race.
"I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all of Americans."
Trump was elected the 45th president of the US in a repudiation of the political establishment that jolted financial markets, and will probably reorder the nation’s priorities and fundamentally alter America’s relationship with the world.
The real-estate developer and reality-TV star, a Republican who has never held public office, defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton after a punishing campaign that exposed searing divides in the American public. She would have been America’s first woman president.
Trump, 70, was projected to be the victor early on Wednesday by the Associated Press and television networks after Wisconsin pushed him over the 270 Electoral College vote threshold needed to become president-elect. By 3am EST he had at least 288 votes.
When sworn in on January 20, Trump will preside over a government he has called corrupt and unworthy of trust.
In financial markets, panicked traders rushed to unwind bets they piled into over the last two days amid polls suggesting Clinton would sweep to victory.
Futures on the S&P 500 index plunged 5%, triggering trading limits. Mexico’s peso — which has weakened as Trump’s prospects improved — sank by the most in two decades on concern a Trump win would lead to more protectionist US trade policies.
Republicans also maintained their control of the Senate as they scored wins in a handful of tight races among the 34 being contested.
In the House, all 435 seats were on the ballot across the country and Republicans were forecast to hold their majority, though with a slimmer margin.
That will give Republicans the opportunity to enact the agenda that Trump rode to victory, including repealing the Affordable Care Act, cracking down on immigration and rewriting trade deals.
Trump tallied up victory after victory in Republican strongholds and crucial swing states including Florida, North Carolina, Iowa and Ohio.
By Wednesday morning he had breached Clinton’s electoral firewall in the Rust Belt by winning Pennsylvania, a state that had been in the Democratic column since 1992.
Initially dismissed as little more than an entertainer promoting his brand, Trump overcame a deficit in polls and public approval, deep ambivalence within the Republican Party and a campaign marred by controversies and stumbles that would have knocked any other candidate in any other year out of the race.
AFP and Bloomberg
