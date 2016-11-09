Populists cheer Donald Trump’s win as the rest of the world gasps
Governments from Asia to Europe reacted with stunned disbelief on Wednesday to the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election, while populists hailed the result as a triumph of the people over a failed political establishment.
British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reaffirm the longstanding “special relationship” between the UK and the US.
She congratulated Trump on his victory, saying Britain and the United States would remain “strong and close partners on trade, security and defence”.
“Britain and the United States have an enduring and special relationship based on the values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. We are, and will remain, strong and close partners on trade, security and defence,” she said.
“I look forward to working with president-elect Donald Trump, building on these ties to ensure the security and prosperity of our nations in the years ahead.”
Some European leaders were less diplomatic.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, described the result as a “huge shock” and questioned whether it meant the end of “Pax Americana”, the state of relative peace overseen by Washington that has governed international relations since the Second World War.
German Justice Minister Heiko Maas tweeted on Wednesday that the world would be a bit crazier after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.
“The world won’t end but it will get crazier,” tweeted the minister, a Social Democrat (SPD) in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel’s right-left coalition.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault pledged to work with Trump but said his personality “raised questions” and he admitted to being unsure what a Trump presidency would mean for key foreign policy challenges, from climate change and the West’s nuclear deal with Iran to the war in Syria.
“Looks like this will be the year of the double disaster of the West,” former Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt said on Twitter, pointing to Britain’s vote in June to leave the European Union. “Fasten seat belts,” he said.
Praise from the populists
Meanwhile, right-wing populists from Australia to France cheered the result as a body blow for the political establishment.
“Their world is falling apart. Ours is being built,” Florian Philippot, a senior figure in France’s National Front (FN), tweeted.
Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the party and father of its leader Marine, said: “Today the United States, tomorrow France!”
Beatrix von Storch, deputy leader of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said: “Donald Trump’s victory is a sign that citizens of the western world want a clear change in policy.”
Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party who was a figurehead in the campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, also offered his congratulations.
Farage, who spoke at a Trump rally during the campaign, had predicted the former reality TV host could harness the same dissatisfaction among voters that led to Brexit, something that Trump himself made repeated reference to.
“I hand over the mantle to @RealDonaldTrump! Many congratulations. You have fought a brave campaign,” Farage tweeted.
During the US election campaign, Trump expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned central tenets of the Nato military alliance, and suggested Japan and South Korea should be allowed to develop nuclear weapons to shoulder their own defence burden.
He has vowed to undo a global deal on climate change struck by world powers in Paris last year and renegotiate the deal between Tehran and the West which eased sanctions against the Islamic Republic in exchange for allowing close monitoring of its nuclear programme.
US envoys move to reassure
US ambassadors to the European Union and defence bloc Nato sought on Wednesday to reassure Washington’s allies in Europe that close co-operation would continue.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, in turn, said the EU and the US would continue to work together following Donald Trump’s election as US president.
“EU-US ties are deeper than any change in politics. We’ll continue to work together, rediscovering the strength of Europe,” Mogherini, high representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a tweet.
EU officials and diplomats said European governments may need to strengthen their own cooperation if a Trump administration pulls back from international commitments.
Nato ambassador Douglas Lute told a gathering of European diplomats at the US embassy in Brussels: “There’s a lot of continuity here. Nato has always been a bipartisan venture for the US.”
EU ambassador Anthony Gardner, appointed by outgoing Democrat President Barack Obama, urged Europeans not to make assumptions about the nature of a Trump administration.
“It’s too early to reach conclusions,” he told reporters.
“Any US administration is going to realise the importance of … US-EU relations. Give it time,” he said.
Russia reacted optimistically to the news. President Vladimir Putin, in a message to Trump, “expressed hope for mutual work on bringing US-Russia relations out of their critical condition”.
The speaker of the lower house of parliament said on Wednesday that Moscow hoped for more constructive dialogue with the US now that a new president had been elected.
Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said parliament would welcome any steps in these directions, the TASS news agency reported.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Trump and said Ankara would strengthen its “trust-based relations and co-operation” with the US. He made the comments on his Twitter account.
Asia
President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippine offered “warm congratulations” to Trump and looked forward to working with him to enhance the countries’ relations, a Philippines minister said on Wednesday.
Duterte, who has expressed outrage almost daily with the Obama administration and threatened repeatedly to end one of Washington’s most important Asian alliances, hailed the success of US democratic system and the American way of life, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said.
Australia would need to “engage with the new administration very early, very quickly, and in a most constructive way to talk about the strategic interests that the US has in the Asia Pacific”, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told Sky Television.
While Trump’s statements indicated he was a protectionist, his victory also might help break the gridlock because Republicans could also control Congress, she said.
During the campaign, Trump had threatened to slap punitive tariffs on Chinese imports, discard a regional trade pact and review key security alliances with Japan and South Korea.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated him on Wednesday and vowed that the countries would maintain their close relationship.
“The stability of the Asia-Pacific region, which is the driving force of the global economy, brings peace and prosperity to the US,” Abe said.
“Japan and the United States are unshakeable allies connected by common values such as freedom, democracy, basic human rights and rule of law.”
South Korea’s National Security Council planned to meet to discuss the impact of the election results, the president’s office said in a text message.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang said in Beijing that both sides had benefited from two-way trade. China was confident the two countries had a mature relationship that could handle issues, he said.
Trump’s election could upset the Asian security balance since he has questioned the policies that had been supported by all previous US administrations, according to Hong Ihk-pyo, a former policy adviser at South Korea’s Unification Ministry and a legislator with the nation’s main opposition party.
Still, he expressed optimism that any US leader would be constrained by the political system.
“He’s an outsider and a businessman who has no personal ties to other heads of state, and that adds to uncertainties,” Hong said. “Still, no need to be concerned too much, because the US has a system in which no president can single-handedly do whatever he wants to do.”
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that while many would celebrate the result, others would be “surprised and disappointed”.
“Like the Brexit referendum in June, Trump’s victory is part of a broader pattern in developed countries — reflecting a deep frustration with the way things are, and a strong wish to reassert a sense of identity, and somehow to change the status quo,” Lee said.
In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo said Trump’s victory would not derail relations between both countries.
“Whatever becomes the choice of the American citizens, we will appreciate it,” he said. “Our relationship will remain good, especially our trade and investment relationship. We know that the US is among the top five investors in Indonesia. I expect this won’t change.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak congratulated US president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying the Republican victor had appealed to Americans who wanted to see the US less embroiled in intervention abroad.
“His appeal to Americans who have been left behind — those who want to see their government more focused on their interests and welfare, and less embroiled in foreign interventions that proved to be against US interests — have won Mr Trump the White House,” Najib said.
AFP, Reuters and Bloomberg
