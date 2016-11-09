Populists cheer Donald Trump’s win as the rest of the world gasps

During the US election campaign, Trump expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioned central tenets of the Nato military alliance, and suggested Japan and South Korea should be allowed to develop nuclear weapons to shoulder their own defence burden.

He has vowed to undo a global deal on climate change struck by world powers in Paris last year and renegotiate the deal between Tehran and the West which eased sanctions against the Islamic Republic in exchange for allowing close monitoring of its nuclear programme.

US envoys move to reassure

US ambassadors to the European Union and defence bloc Nato sought on Wednesday to reassure Washington’s allies in Europe that close co-operation would continue.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, in turn, said the EU and the US would continue to work together following Donald Trump’s election as US president.

“EU-US ties are deeper than any change in politics. We’ll continue to work together, rediscovering the strength of Europe,” Mogherini, high representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a tweet.

EU officials and diplomats said European governments may need to strengthen their own cooperation if a Trump administration pulls back from international commitments.

Nato ambassador Douglas Lute told a gathering of European diplomats at the US embassy in Brussels: “There’s a lot of continuity here. Nato has always been a bipartisan venture for the US.”

EU ambassador Anthony Gardner, appointed by outgoing Democrat President Barack Obama, urged Europeans not to make assumptions about the nature of a Trump administration.

“It’s too early to reach conclusions,” he told reporters.

“Any US administration is going to realise the importance of … US-EU relations. Give it time,” he said.

Russia reacted optimistically to the news. President Vladimir Putin, in a message to Trump, “expressed hope for mutual work on bringing US-Russia relations out of their critical condition”.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament said on Wednesday that Moscow hoped for more constructive dialogue with the US now that a new president had been elected.

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said parliament would welcome any steps in these directions, the TASS news agency reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Trump and said Ankara would strengthen its “trust-based relations and co-operation” with the US. He made the comments on his Twitter account.

Asia