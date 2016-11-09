IN PICTURES: Donald Trump elected 45th President of the US
09 November 2016 - 11:13
The real-estate developer and reality-TV star, a Republican, president elect Donald Trump who has never held public office, defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The real-estate developer and reality-TV star, a Republican, president elect Donald Trump who has never held public office, defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Need to stay informed?Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.
Please login or register to comment.