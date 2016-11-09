World / Americas

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump elected 45th President of the US

09 November 2016 - 11:13

The real-estate developer and reality-TV star, a Republican, president elect Donald Trump who has never held public office, defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Top officials resign in Afghanistan after Taliban ...
World / Asia
2.
Xi calls for restraint as US naval flotilla heads ...
World / Asia
3.
Eskom set to sell 200MW of electricity to the DRC
World / Africa
4.
The battle for France’s voters is a clash of two ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Donald Trump: anti-immigration, inadvertently pro-emigration
World / Americas

WATCH: Donald Trump wins US presidential election
World / Americas

Victorious Donald Trump promises to ‘bind wounds’
World / Americas

Lack of trust creates a US more like Iron Curtain countries
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.