Donald Trump: anti-immigration, inadvertently pro-emigration

Rod Drury, CEO of New Zealand-based global accounting software firm Xero, said the statistics matched up with interest his company has been seeing from prospective US national employees concerned about a Trump win.

Drury said what started as a joke was becoming a reality.

"I’ve got lots of messages coming through at the moment asking for a job in New Zealand, and we’re saying ‘yes you can’," Drury told Reuters by telephone on Wednesday.

"It will be interesting to see whether it translates into real action, it’s an active conversation that moved to getting more serious and we’ll see what will happen in the next month."

New Zealand immigration officials declined to comment.

Heading north

Meanwhile, some users in the US, Canada and Asia saw an internal server error message when trying to access Canada’s immigration website.

Canadian officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but the website’s problems were noted by many on Twitter.

After some Americans, often jokingly, said they would move to Canada if Trump was elected, the idea was taken up by some Canadian communities.

In February, the island of Cape Breton on Canada’s Atlantic coast marketed itself as a tranquil refuge for Americans seeking to escape should Trump capture the White House.

Drury said New Zealand and other non-American tech companies would benefit from a Trump win.

"A lot of the tech world has been driven out of the US and I think this does change the landscape quite a lot," he said.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told the New York Times in July that her late husband, Martin D Ginsburg, would have been advocating a move to New Zealand if Trump became president.

