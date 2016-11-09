Analysis paralysis in US Congress

Washington — As voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, one outcome was already a near-certainty: a dysfunctional US Congress will become even more unworkable, particularly if Hillary Clinton wins the White House.
Whichever party wins control of the Senate is likely to claim power by the slimmest of majorities, making the 60-vote margin needed to advance legislation more elusive.
Republicans are expected to keep the House, but they too will have a smaller majority, giving more leverage to a group of ultraconservatives who have pushed to shut down the government in the past.
The bitter partisan vitriol of the presidential campaign will not end with the election.
Republicans are already gearing up to investigate — and perhaps impeach — Clinton if she wins. If Donald Trump prevails, he would enter the White House believing congressional leaders of his party sought to undermine his campaign, but that voters took his side.
"The prognosis for a more functional Washington is poor," says Wayne Lesperance, a political science professor at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.
Must-do list
Many Americans may find solace in having a deeply divided Congress that cannot pass controversial laws, but legislators have a significant must-do list in 2017. At the top is the need to address the expiration of the nation’s debt limit in March.
Without action, the US Treasury could face an unprecedented default as early as the summer. Congress will have to forge a new budget deal, or allow sharp spending cuts on defence and nondefence programmes to come into force automatically in fiscal 2018.
The Senate will also have to address the next president’s nominees, including any for the Supreme Court. While some senators in both parties talk hopefully of a rebirth of bipartisan action in 2017, bitterness remains from Republicans’ blocking Merrick Garland’s high court nomination and some senators suggesting they would block any picks by Clinton.
The vitriol of the campaign, with the dwindling numbers of moderates, has meant that members often pay a price within their own party for breaking ranks.
In the Senate — where one likely scenario includes a 50-50 split between the parties, with the vice-president casting the deciding vote — a slim majority means one or two senators can hold their own leaders hostage over ideological demands.
More leverage
For Republicans, that gives someone like Ted Cruz of Texas more leverage. Democrats have to accommodate a liberal wing, led by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and moderate Democrats facing tough races for re-election in 2018, such as Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
In the 435-member House, Republicans will lose seats, though Democrats have virtually no chance of making the net gain of 30 seats they would need to win control.
Still, the Republican majority will be even more dominated by the right, which means additional leverage for a rump group of about 40 archconservatives to pressure Speaker Paul Ryan or block him from forging deals with Democrats.
"My advice to any member of congressional leadership is this: You are always better off governing, than not governing," says representative Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, co-chairman of a group of House moderates.
Dent says efforts to forge compromises on even the most basic functions of government are made all the more difficult by "unbending and overly polarised" members.
Speaker Ryan
Ryan, who has been speaker for only a year, insists he wants to stay on in the job, although he could still face an internal challenge. The 2012 Republican vice-presidential nominee has built a reputation as someone who is serious-minded on policy. But if he stays, Ryan will often face choices between placating the far right and blocking compromise, or reaching across party lines and risking retribution from his own party.
Even if Democrats win the Senate, Republicans are very likely to take it back in 2018, with a political map that greatly favours them.
Bloomberg
