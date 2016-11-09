Analysis paralysis in US Congress

Washington — As voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, one outcome was already a near-certainty: a dysfunctional US Congress will become even more unworkable, particularly if Hillary Clinton wins the White House.

Whichever party wins control of the Senate is likely to claim power by the slimmest of majorities, making the 60-vote margin needed to advance legislation more elusive.

Republicans are expected to keep the House, but they too will have a smaller majority, giving more leverage to a group of ultraconservatives who have pushed to shut down the government in the past.

The bitter partisan vitriol of the presidential campaign will not end with the election.

Republicans are already gearing up to investigate — and perhaps impeach — Clinton if she wins. If Donald Trump prevails, he would enter the White House believing congressional leaders of his party sought to undermine his campaign, but that voters took his side.

"The prognosis for a more functional Washington is poor," says Wayne Lesperance, a political science professor at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.