Contest to control US Congress tightens after FBI e-mail debacle

WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party was very slightly favoured to wrest control of the US Senate from the Republican Party in Tuesday’s elections, according to some analysts, with the final outcome to determine how difficult a challenge the next president will face in passing legislation.

The Democrats’ hopes of making major gains in the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives and Senate had been dampened in the closing days of the election campaign even if their nominee, Hillary Clinton, wins the White House.

Only two weeks ago, Democrats hoped to sharply scale back the 246-seat Republican majority in the House and capture control of the Senate. But they fretted that the FBI may have taken the wind from their sails by reigniting the controversy about Clinton’s e-mail practices while she was secretary of state, congressional aides and analysts said.

Americans are voting to choose either Clinton, also a former US senator, or Republican Donald Trump, a businessman who has never previously run for political office, and to fill 34 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 House seats.