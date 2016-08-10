Delta struggles to restart worldwide operations

ATLANTA/LONDON/DALLAS — Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian apologised for a computer failure that halted flights for several hours and grounded thousands of passengers as the second-biggest US carrier struggled to restart its worldwide operations.

More than 100 flights were expected to be cancelled on Tuesday morning, about 200 could be delayed and those numbers could grow overnight, the airline said on its website as it continued recovery operations.

A power outage at Delta’s Atlanta base at about 2.30am on Monday had interrupted computer operations, resulting in the cancellation of about 1,000 flights the same day, it said. Flights resumed on a limited basis about six hours later.

"I apologise for the challenges this is creating for you with your travel experience,"Bastian said in a video posted on the website.

"The Delta team is working very, very hard to restore and get these systems back as quickly as possible. It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort."

The disarray at Delta marked the second time in less than a month that a system failure forced mass flight cancellations at a large US carrier. Southwest Airlines, the biggest US discount airline, said a disruption on July 20 would cost it "tens of millions" of dollars after more than 2,300 flights were cancelled.

Whether Delta had an adequate backup system "is certainly a legitimate question", said Bob Mann, president of aviation consultant RW Mann & Co and a former airline executive.

"Why didn’t the backup systems perform, or what was it about the systems that if they performed, it still didn’t allow the systems to communicate?"

The airline said it had operated about 2,340 of its almost 6,000 scheduled flights as of 3.40pm on Monday. It carried about 500,000 passengers daily during July, its busiest month, Delta said on its website.

Among those stranded was Harold Jimenez, 29, who had to re-book his ticket for Tuesday to fly to Nashville, Tennessee, from New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

"I’ve been here since 6am. I was supposed to take off at 8.40am, and they told us it would be delayed until 11.30am," Jimenez said. "But now they just cancelled it."

While the airline said it was givingsnacks and beverages to passengers facing extended delays, passenger David Brennanat London’s Heathrow Airport said food vouchers ran out. He was scheduled to travel to San Francisco through Seattle on a 10-day vacation.

"I have two children. We have been here since 7.30 this morning," he said. "It took two hours for them to tell us what had happened after the system went down. Then the pilot came and they said the flight was cancelled because the crew can’t work more than 10 hours."

Six flights were cancelled at Tokyo’s Narita airport on Monday, and some delays were expected on Tuesday, Delta’s Japan-based spokeswoman Hiroko Okada said.

"We provided hotel accommodation to several hundred passengers," she said. "Many remain at the airport, while some went home. Some booked hotels on their own."

Delta waived change fees and fare differentials onticket prices for passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed, according to a statement on its website. Passengers must begin their trip by Friday. The company also offered $200 travel vouchers to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours.

"For those of you who’ve been inconvenienced and need to access and make changes to your travel plans, we’ve instituted system-wide waivers," Bastian said in the video.

The carrier had booked inconvenienced travellers on other airlines in select cases but largely accommodated them on its own flights, spokesman Michael Thomas said.

No other airlines were affected, according to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The likely cause was a failure with Delta’s switch gear, which distributes energy throughout its building, said Craig Bell, a spokesman for electric utility Georgia Power.

"The power never stopped going but when the system failed, power holds at the outside of the building until they can get it repaired," he said.

Delta was investigating why some critical systems and network equipment had not switch over to its backup systems following the power loss, the carrier said. Flight-status displays, the website and some mobile and airport technology were disrupted, Delta said. The carrier did not estimate how long repairs would take.

"This will obviously mean a financial burden on Delta as it will have to arrange for alternate travel and hotel costs for passengers who are booked," said Mark Martin, founder of Dubai-based Martin Consulting. The airline would probably use agreements with other carriers to arrange alternative travel for some customers, he said.

At Southwest in July, computers were restored after about 12 hours but flights continued to be cancelled or delayed for several days.

