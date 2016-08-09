US productivity falls for third straight quarter

WASHINGTON — US nonfarm productivity unexpectedly fell in the second quarter, pointing to sustained weakness that could raise concerns about corporate profits and companies’ ability to maintain their recent robust pace of hiring.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday that productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, dropped at a 0.5% annual rate in the April-June period. It was the third consecutive quarterly decline.

Productivity fell at an unrevised 0.6% rate in the first quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity rising at a 0.4% rate in the second quarter.

Productivity decreased at a 0.4% rate compared to the second quarter of 2015, the fastest pace of decline in three years. Revisions to data going back to 2013 also confirmed the softening productivity trend, which over time would suggest pressure on corporate profits and a slowdown in job gains.

Strong employment gains have helped to raise output. Nonfarm payrolls increased by more than 500,000 jobs in June and July.

Output per worker in the second quarter increased at a 1.2% rate, up from the 0.7% pace notched in the January-March period. The government reported last month that gross domestic product rose at a 1.2% annual rate in the second quarter following a 0.8% rise in the first quarter.

Unit labour costs, the price of labour per single unit of output, increased at a 2.0% pace in the second quarter.

First-quarter unit labour costs were revised to show a 0.2% rate of decrease, instead of the previously reported 4.5% increase. Second-quarter unit labour costs rose at a 2.1% rate compared to the same period of 2015.

Hourly compensation per hour rose at a 1.5% rate in the second quarter after falling at a 0.8% pace in the prior quarter.

Reuters