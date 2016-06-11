World / Americas

SA government intervenes in firefighter debacle in Canada

11 June 2016 - 16:27 PM Staff writer

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has requested Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa to intervene in an effort to try to resolve a pay dispute involving the 301 South African firefighters who were dispatched to help fight a massive bushfire in Canada.

The firefighters have reportedly downed tools over the pay dispute.

The group was sent by the agency Working on Fire which is one of the projects of the government’s flagship Expanded Public works programme. The programme is run by the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA).

The Presidency said the DEA would be assisted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in finding a solution to the impasse.

"South Africa warmly welcomes the opportunity provided to South African youth to work abroad.

"The relations between South Africa and Canada have deepened each year since the dawn of democracy and find expression in social‚ economic and political cooperation among others‚" the Presidency said.

