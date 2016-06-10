ALBERTA premier Rachel Notley reportedly said she was "disturbed" by the pay dispute that resulted in South African firefighters stopping work on taming a raging blaze in Canada.

CBCNews recorded that she "had thought the contract negotiated with the firefighters to help battle the Fort McMurray wildfire would allow them to earn acceptable levels of pay".

Working on Fire‚ whose 300 members did not show up for work on Wednesday and Thursday‚ had said it would send a team to Canada to resolve the apparent strike.

The government-funded organisation said that media reports about "salary increases" and hourly rates had "caused confusion" among the South African firefighters in Alberta.

CBCNews reported that Notley said the dispute was between the firefighters and the South African government‚ but would intervene nonetheless.

"The fact of the matter is that it’s not acceptable to me and my government that we would have people working for wages in our province that do not align with our labour laws‚" it quoted Notley as saying.

"I can say right now that every hour that every firefighter from SA or anywhere else has worked on these fires will be compensated in accordance with our laws in this province."

CBCNews said that‚ on top of their pay from Working on Fire‚ the work in "Alberta is for $50 a day for 12-hour shifts‚ or just over $4 an hour".

It added that the "Alberta minimum wage is $11.20 an hour. Accommodation and food is being covered by the Canadian authorities".

A day earlier‚ reports said the dispute was prompted by "news articles … claiming the workers are making between $15 and $21 an hour"‚ and quoted one of the firefighters‚ Bitiro Moseki‚ as saying: "It’s $15 (R179.90) not even per hour‚ it’s $15 per day."

"We wish to categorically state that the quoted amount of $21 (R244) per hour is incorrect and was never agreed to with anyone‚" said Working on Fire spokesman Linton Rensburg on Thursday.

He said it was agreed by all of those who were deployed to Canada that they would receive their normal stipend in line with the South African government’s Expanded Works Programme‚ including provision for time worked over eight hours.

A week ago‚ TMG Digital reported that‚ fearing they would be seen to be using "slave labour"‚ Canadian officials had raised the pay of the firefighters.

Rensburg said the firefighters had agreed on a stipend of R174.90 a day paid by the Canadian government, and would receive and additional R408 for every day spent abroad from the South African government upon their return.

"We are dispatching a senior management team to Alberta‚ Canada‚ this evening to address the firefighters’ concerns and to assist with the smooth demobilisation of our firefighters and their safe return back home to SA‚" Rensburg said on Wednesday

The Working on Fire firefighters’ rousing singing after they touched down in Canada caused a viral sensation on social media last week.

The buzz over the video clip prompted messages of gratitude from Canadians‚ including Michael Edward Merriam‚ who posted on Facebook: "A big thank you to these South African firefighters and to all the other international crews for coming to help with this fire."

TMG Digital