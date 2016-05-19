Reset Hewlett-Packard puts hope in start-ups

MEG Whitman, the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), sat down with her top lieutenants in April to evaluate a technology-storage company and a data centre tools startup.

She analysed product details, asked about capital expenditures, and wondered about energy efficiency. The businesses, though, are not the billion-dollar acquisition targets her company has been known for. They are start-ups hoping to win investments from HPE’s venture capital arm.

Putting money into start-ups is a way to contend with new technologies from rivals. It is also an effort to end a chequered spending pattern on acquisitions in the past decade.

The business is still making purchases — it bought Aruba Networks for$3bn in 2015 — but venture investments allow cheap bets on promising firms. HPE’s venture capital arm aims to do 10-12 deals annually and has closed a couple this year.

"The stakes have gotten very high for them," says Crawford Del Prete at IDC. "It’s just a low-risk way to see if those companies play with where HP’s strengths are."

The Hewlett Packard Ventures programme, also known as Pathfinder, is targeting start-ups that focus on big data, security and the cloud and data centre.

Lak Ananth, the group’s MD, says it intends to invest$100m this year, matching what it gave to start-ups in 2015, its first full year. The company might invest$5m-$10m in an expansion-stage round — and potentially invest more in later rounds, said Ananth.

Every quarter, Whitman hosts "Coffee With Meg" gatherings, listens to presentations from start-ups, asks pointed questions and helps decide who will get money.

Her engagement has been key for Florian Leibert, the CEO of Mesosphere, a data centre software provider that raised $73.5m in March, led by HPE. "That was a big reason why we were really excited," he says. "She continues to be really responsive."

Whitman’s push comes after witnessing huge writedowns that cost the company more than $15bn early in her tenure. In 2011, under Whitman’s predecessor Leo Apotheker, HP spent $10.3bn on British software maker Autonomy. A year later, it wrote down 85% of Autonomy’s value. Also in 2012, it said it would write down $8bn after purchasing Electronic Data Systems four years earlier.

In November 2015, HP underwent a huge corporate split. HP Inc sells computers and printers, while HPE provides servers, storage gear, and tech services.

HPE is counting on the smaller, nimbler structure to navigate the fast-changing corporate tech market. Chief operating officer Chris Hsu says: "The purpose is for us to be in the market all the time, understanding the emerging technologies."

In 2015, there were 801 corporate venture capital units, up 79% from 2011, according to Global Corporate Venturing, a research group.

Pathfinder has 10 people and should have closer to 15 by year-end, Ananth says.

The group is considering expanding internationally and getting into new fields such as artificial intelligence, Ananth says.

Bloomberg