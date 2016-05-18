Venezuela braces for nationwide strike

CARACAS — Public outrage over new emergency powers decreed on Friday by President Nicolas Maduro took to the streets of Venezuela on Wednesday, with planned nationwide protests marking a new low point in his unpopular rule.

The demonstrations mark the strongest challenge yet to Maduro’s controversial state of emergency.

Opposition-led marches in the capital Caracas and other major cities were to demand that authorities accept a recall referendum to determine Maduro’s fate.

The 53-year-old president on Tuesday dismissed the push against him as "not viable", and said a petition with 1.8-million the recall demand is based on was riddled with "fraud".

The 60-day state of emergency was imposed beginning on Monday to tackle what Maduro said were threats to domestic and external security, as well as food and energy shortages.

Many of the measures rely on Venezuela’s army and police being deployed to enforce them.

It notably suspends many constitutional protections by opening the way to expropriations and almost any action deemed necessary to maintain public order.

Individuals, companies and nongovernmental organisations in Venezuela with links to foreign groups are also to be put under scrutiny and risk having their finances frozen, according to the decree.

The opposition-controlled congress late on Tuesday rejected the decree in a vote, saying it undermined democracy. But the Supreme Court may overrule that, as it has with other congressional decisions.

Maduro has accused Washington of having "imperial" designs on Venezuela, and said that a US AWACS surveillance aircraft had twice violated his country’s airspace last week. He has ordered military exercises for Saturday.

A Caracas march last week, before the emergency decree, was halted in its tracks by riot police firing tear gas.

On Wednesday, ahead of the main march in Caracas, 14 train stations in the central district of the capital where a Maduro ally is mayor, were closed for "operational reasons". That created major travel disruption in the congested city — and made it difficult for protesters to get to their rallying point, forcing them to take packed commuter busses.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles has urged the public to defy the state of emergency and called on the army to decide whether it sides "with the constitution or with Maduro".

The opposition, which controls congress but has little real power because of Maduro’s sway over the national government, the Supreme Court and security forces, says the emergency decree is an attempt by the president to put himself above the constitution.

"If Maduro wants to apply this decree he will have to bring out the warplanes and the tanks into the street, because he will have to apply it through force," Capriles said on Tuesday.

If the recall referendum does go ahead, it must be held before January 10 2017 in order to trigger new elections, otherwise a successful recall vote would simply transfer power to vice president Aristobulo Isturiz.

The opposition accuses the electoral authorities — who are still evaluating the validity of the petition — of stalling.

With the country in the grip of hyperinflation, a shrinking economy, rampant crime, corruption, and food and electricity shortages, sentiment has turned against Maduro. A recent poll shows 70% of the population wants a new government.

But Maduro said he and his government "are victims of a media, political and diplomatic attack that is behind the most serious threat our country has faced in the past 10 years".

The US has described reports of Venezuela’s spiral downwards as "breathtaking" but has been careful not to make comments seen as meddlesome.

