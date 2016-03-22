Vintage cars won’t be on US rum run

WELL-heeled Americans eager to check off Cuba on their bucket lists can bring home cigars, small-batch rum and handicrafts. But if they fancy one of the vintage ’57 Chevys tooling the streets of Havana, that dream may go unrealised.

Thousands of US cars pre-dating the 1960 trade embargo still chug along on Cuba’s ramshackle roads. Many of them are points of pride for owners who aren’t eager to sell. Among the many hurdles to acquiring one of those rolling antiques are questions about their real value.

"People call me all the time and say ‘how can we buy one of these?"’ says Brenda Priddy, an automotive photographer who leads tours to Cuba focused on the country’s cars. "I say, why would you want to do that? It costs much more to restore a vehicle in Cuba. Why wouldn’t you just restore one in the US?"

President Barack Obama has made restoring US relations with Cuba a centrepiece of his second-term foreign policy, raising the prospect of greater economic exchanges between the countries, including increased tourism and fewer restrictions on purchases of Cuban products.

The vintage US cars in the island’s road fleet, though, seem likely to stay put for the foreseeable future.

US trade regulations effectively bar cars from Cuba because most vehicles that would interest collectors were made by Detroit vehicle manufacturers before 1960. Regulations under the embargo allow US travellers to bring back with them items made in Cuba.

On the island, the cars are a matter of livelihood and national pride. Cristian Paez says he has no intention of letting go of his 1956 purple and beige Bel Air convertible, purchased long ago by his grandfather. "Not possible," declares the burly 40-year-old, not for any price.

"I love driving this car."

Mr Paez gave up his job as a school teacher four years ago to drive full-time. On weekdays, he arrives with his vehicle at Havana’s palm-lined Parque Central by 8am, ready to hire out to tourists as a driver. Most Sundays, he is at the Hotel Nacional, proudly participating in a weekly procession of antique cars.

The journey may begin by fiddling under the hood. He putters along the streets at speeds of no more than 30km/h. Despite costly replacement parts acquired with the help of friends and family abroad, the vehicle shows its age: the steering wheel is worn down to metal at the edges and the driver’s door handle is missing. A strand of orange twine holds the glove compartment shut.

Car collectors in the US especially love the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, still popular on Cuban streets. In the US, a restored Chevy of that vintage sells for $80,000 to $120,000, depending on its quality, says Mark Lizeskie, executive director of the Antique Automobile Club Museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Slab-sided shoebox Fords from the late 1940s and early 1950s also have a large fan base, as do other cars from the late 1950s. "You’re looking for something that’s fairly complete, has a good percentage of original parts, something that if it needs restoration isn’t a complete basket case," he says.

In Cuba, most cars don’t fit that description. The US embargo banned the export of all American products including cars and parts. Because of their age and the fact that Cubans have kept them running out of necessity, the cars have jerry-rigged modifications. Ms Priddy sees snow tyres, boat engines and petrol-powered cars that have been converted to run on diesel.

Part of the "unique customs experience" of travelling to Cuba is seeing fellow travellers with car parts jammed into their bags, says Max Horwitz, programme officer at the Business Council for International Understanding. "Bringing in car parts is one of the largest requests from anyone in Cuba," he says.

"Having a fantastic car in Cuba is so widely noticed and respected."

Gerardo Vicente Hernandez on Saturday was on his second day as a driver after decades of working as a mechanic to keep Havana’s antiques running. "It’s difficult. You have to be imaginative," said Vicente, 41, describing a calling that often requires turning to custom-manufactured replica parts and unorthodox workarounds. "The engines are not so hard. The transmissions are the real problem."

Under the sun on Saturday afternoon, brightly painted convertibles lined up with Vicente and other drivers for hire on the Parque Central plaza: a red-and-white 1957 Dodge Coronet, a sky-blue 1956 Plymouth Belvedere, a Jackie Kennedy-pink 1955 Buick Special. Hardtop Oldsmobiles and Pontiacs coasted along the streets as taxis, ferrying passengers in and around Old Havana and the seaside Malecon.

Because Cuban per capita income is less than $20 a day, according to the World Bank, cars from other countries are rare, too. Russian Ladas from the 1980s, a few Chinese cars and the occasional Hyundai or Toyota assumed to be paid for by the Cuban government make up the rest of the island’s fleet.

About 60,000 vintage American cars are left in Cuba, according to Toni Rothman, a board member of the Hershey museum who just returned from leading a car tour to Cuba. Even if the Cuban cars are not ideal for most US collectors, there is "a relatively thin market" because of their provenance, says McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty Insurance Agency, which is the world’s largest provider of collector car insurance.

"Collectors interested in cars from Cuba will seek them out more for their cultural appeal and less for the actual cars," he says. "The cars are now heavily modified and will be prized mostly as historical artifacts of the Cold War."

Bloomberg