Marriott’s higher offer accepted by Starwood

NEW YORK — Marriott International is close to winning a bidding war for Starwood Hotels & Resorts that would create the global hotel leader, trumping an offer from China’s Anbang.

Marriott improved its cash-and-stock offer for Starwood by more than $1bn, to $13.6bn, in an amended deal approved by their respective boards, the companies said on Monday.

"The companies have signed an amendment to their definitive merger agreement that creates the world’s largest hotel company," they said.

The merger would combine Marriott’s more than 4,400 properties worldwide, with a portfolio of brands including The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott and Gaylord Hotels, with Starwood’s 1,270 properties under the Westin and W brands and others.

The merger would help Marriott expand in China, India and Europe.

"After five months of extensive due diligence and joint integration planning with Starwood, including a careful analysis of the brand architecture and future development prospects, we are even more excited about the power of the combined companies and the upside growth opportunities," said Arne Sorenson, the president and CEO of Marriott.

Marriott said it was confident it could achieve $250 m in annual cost synergies within two years, raising it from $200m estimated in November last year when the two announced their original merger agreement.

Marriott improved the cash component of its offer substantially. The amended deal has Starwood receiving $21 in cash and 0.8 share of Marriott stock for each share of Starwood. Under the terms of the previous agreement it was $2 and 0.92 share.

On Friday, Starwood had said it favoured the offer from a consortium led by Anbang of $13.2 bn, or $78 per share, and would notify Marriott that their agreed merger was off.

But on Monday, Starwood said it no longer viewed the Anbang bid as "superior", ending talks with the insurer and its partners, China-based Primavera Capital and US private equity investor JC Flowers.

Marriott and Starwood said they had already cleared potential regulatory hurdles for their tie-up, including premerger antitrust reviews in the US and Canada. The companies agreed to hold shareholder meetings on March 28 to vote on the merger.

They said they expected the deal to close by midyear.

"The company will have a broader global footprint and the most powerful frequent traveller programmes in the industry, strengthening Marriott’s ability to serve guests wherever they travel," Mr Sorenson said.

Shares in Marriott were down 1.1% at $72.34 after an hour of trade; Starwood leapt 4.2% to $83.95.

Starwood would have to pay Marriott a $450 m break-up fee if it decides to terminate the deal.

RBC Capital Markets analysts said that if Anbang wanted to pursue Starwood, it would need to bid "at least $84 in order to compensate Starwood for a longer closing period and increased uncertainty on the regulatory front".

AFP