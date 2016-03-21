Barack Obama sees change coming in Cuba

HAVANA — Visiting US President Barack Obama believes "change is going to happen" in Cuba, he said in comments broadcast shortly ahead of rare talks Monday in Havana with counterpart Raul Castro.

Mr Obama, who arrived on the communist island on Sunday with his family, is the first US president to visit in 88 years.

His visit comes more than a year after he and Mr Castro surprised the world in December 2014 by announcing that their countries would begin normalising relations.

"Change is going to happen here and I think that Raul Castro understands that," he told ABC in the Cuban capital, acknowledging it was not going to occur "overnight".

"But what we have seen is the reopening of the embassy and although we still have significant differences around human rights and individual liberties inside of Cuba, we felt that coming now would maximize our ability to prompt more change."

But Mr Obama, who along with Mr Castro will deliver statements to the press after their midday talks Monday, conceded: "There’s no doubt that the Cuban government is still a one-party state that’s exerting control and that’s stifling dissent."

He also revealed he planned to announce while in Cuba that Google had struck a deal to upgrade the paltry internet access on the island.

