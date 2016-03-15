Deal making on the rise across Latin America

A NEW wave of debt restructuring all over Latin America is poised to drive deal making, as many companies find no other way to obtain cash.

"Most of the transactions out there require credit and, whether you are an investor or a banker, either you figure out how to do that or you don’t have a deal," says Jim Allen, head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Latin America for Morgan Stanley.

He adds that many private equity firms are "playing the whole balance sheet".

Major restructuring initiatives include companies such as Brazilian cellular services company Oi, which hired PJT Partners to restructure 60-billion reais ($16.7bn) of debt after a proposed merger with Telecom Italia’s unit in the country fell through.

Colombian driller Pacific Exploration & Production last month won a reprieve from some of its bondholders after it missed interest payments. Mexican construction company Empresas ICA defaulted on $1.35bn in bonds in December, and has been trying to work out a deal with creditors.

The first wave of restructurings can be traced back to 2014, when a probe into alleged corruption at Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro pushed the company and suppliers into a credit squeeze.

This month, when former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was detained and questioned in the corruption inquiry, it was yet another signal political stability had yet to come to the region’s largest economy.

The overall economy in Latin America is expected to shrink 0.8% this year after a contraction of 1.2% last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Economists expect Brazil’s economy to contract 3.3% this year, after it was down 3.8% last year.

Recession, political turmoil, and falling commodity and oil prices, added to rising interest rates, are making it tough for companies to generate cash flow. Hence, asset sales are the order of the day to meet debt payments.

"Assets that we never thought would be coming to the market are now for sale, as some companies and sectors are distressed and multinationals are announcing huge divestment plans," says Marcus Silberman, joint head of Latin America mergers and acquisitions for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Duke Energy, the largest US utility, has engaged advisers to sell its Central and South American power plants after drought conditions and an economic downturn in Brazil hurt operations. Anglo American is selling its Brazilian niobium and phosphate mines. Citigroup plans to sell its retail-banking operations in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

Total merger and acquisition volume in Latin America and the Caribbean has jumped 14% so far this year, compared with the same period a year ago, to $26bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The rise comes after total merger and acquisition volume last year dropped 28% to $130.4bn, the data show.

Cautious optimism may be warranted, according to Ignacio Benito, head of Latin America M&A advisory at JPMorgan Chase. "We expect M&A levels to somewhat increase this year in Latin America, as companies are getting used to the new price levels that seem to be there to stay," Mr Benito says.

Martin Sanchez, Bank of America’s other joint head of Latin America M&A, says the situation in Latin America is complicated since risk perception has increased. "When you have volatility, it’s generally more difficult to get buyers and sellers to agree on price," he says.

This is where those who can provide credit come into the picture. EIG Global Energy Partners, the $10.4bn private equity fund based in Washington, is offering to buy Pacific’s distressed bonds and take control of the company.

Darby Overseas Investments, a Washington-based company, is raising a fund of up to $500m for Latin America, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private.

Buying up debt as a way to take control of a company in distress may face obstacles in Latin America, however.

That has not stopped distressed funds from appearing and, "looking very closely at the mining sector for investment opportunities", says Cynthia Urda Kassis, a partner with law firm Shearman & Sterling.

Chinese investors may enter the region to do deals, and some sovereign wealth funds and private equity funds are also buying as prices and exchange rates become more favourable, says Antonia Stolper, Latin American regional managing partner for Shearman & Sterling.

"It is the perfect storm for Latin America," says Mr Allen. "But Latin Americans are adept at charting a course through stormy waters."

Bloomberg