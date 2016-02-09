US Olympic body shows Zika concern

NEW YORK — The US Olympic Committee (Usoc) told US sports federations that athletes and staff concerned for their health over the Zika virus should consider not going to the Rio Olympic Games in August.

The message was delivered in a conference call involving Usoc officials and leaders of US sport federations late last month, according to two people who participated in the call.

Federations were told that no one should go to Brazil "if they don’t feel comfortable going, bottom line", said Donald Anthony, president and board chairman of USA Fencing.

The Usoc’s briefing to sport federations is the latest sign that Olympics officials are taking the Zika threat to the games in Rio de Janeiro seriously, and acknowledging that at least some athletes and support staff could face a tough decision on whether to attend.

The US won most medals at the London 2012 Olympics, so any disruption to its presence would be important for the Rio games.

Global health authorities suspect the mosquito-borne Zika virus has caused a spike in Brazil of microcephaly, a birth defect marked by an abnormally small head. As a result, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an international health emergency last Monday, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising pregnant women or those considering becoming pregnant to avoid travel to places with Zika outbreaks.

US President Barack Obama would ask Congress for $1.8bn in emergency funding to combat the Zika virus, the White House said on Monday. "We have to take this very seriously," Mr Obama said.

"We’re going to be putting up a legislative proposal to Congress to resource both the research on vaccines and diagnostics, but also helping in terms of public-health systems," he said.

The CDC has confirmed more than 50 cases of the virus in the US, and the governor of Florida declared a health emergency in several counties where cases of Zika have been discovered.

The $1.8bn in new funds would go towards enhancing preparedness for the virus in the US, increasing research for a potential vaccine, and supporting prevention efforts in the most-affected countries.

Alan Ashley, Usoc’s chief of sport performance and other officials briefed the leaders of the federations. Mr Ashley did not respond to e-mail or phone calls requesting comment.

Usoc spokesman Mark Jones confirmed that Mr Ashley had "briefed federation leaders on the CDC’s recommendations and we will continue to ensure that athletes and officials affiliated with Team USA receive any updates from the CDC".

Usoc has not issued its own set of recommendations for athletes and staff beyond what the CDC and WHO have issued. Mr Jones declined to comment further.

Recalling the conference call, Mr Anthony, a former Olympian, said: "One of the things that they immediately said was, especially for women that may be pregnant or even thinking of getting pregnant, (is) that you shouldn’t go."

"And no one should go if they feel at all as though that threat could impact them," said Mr Anthony, who praised the Usoc’s handling of the outbreak so far.

Zika outbreaks have been reported in 33 countries, most of them in the Americas.

Symptoms of infection often are mild or imperceptible.

But the outbreak in Brazil that began last year has been accompanied by more than 4,000 cases of suspected microcephaly; investigators have confirmed more than 400. The link to Zika is unproven, but strongly suspected.

Will Connell, director of sport at the US Equestrian Federation, said Usoc was leaving the decision up to individual athletes and staff.

"They said no one who has reasons to be concerned should feel obliged to go," Mr Connell said. "If an athlete feels that way, of course they may decide not to go."

During the call, Usoc did not indicate it was concerned that large numbers of athletes would avoid Rio or that Zika could derail the Olympics, the two federation leaders said.

Instead, officials expressed optimism that risk would be minimised by close co-operation among health agencies, mosquito-control efforts and the games’ timing during Brazil’s winter when mosquito-borne illnesses are less common.

