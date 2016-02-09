Obama to ask Congress for funds to fight Zika

WASHINGTON/LONDON — President Barack Obama will ask the Congress for more than $1.8bn in emergency funds to fight Zika at home and abroad and pursue a vaccine, the White House said on Monday, but the president added there is no reason to panic over the mosquito-borne virus.

Zika, spreading rapidly in South and Central America and the Caribbean, has been linked to severe birth defects in Brazil, and public health officials’ concern is focused on pregnant women and women who may become pregnant.

Mr Obama’s request to Congress includes $200m for research, development and commercialisation of new vaccines and diagnostic tests for the virus.

At least 12 groups are working to develop a vaccine. On Monday, the London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), Europe’s drugs regulator, said it had established an expert task force to advise companies working on Zika vaccines and medicines, mirroring similar action during the two-year-long Ebola epidemic that started in December 2013 and the pandemic flu outbreak in 2009.

There are no vaccines or treatment for Zika and none even undergoing clinical studies. Most infected people either have no symptoms or develop mild ones like fever and skin rashes.

"The good news is this is not like Ebola; people don’t die of Zika. A lot of people get it and don’t even know that they have it," Mr Obama told CBS News in an interview aired on Monday.

"But there shouldn’t be panic on this. This is not something where people are going to die from it. It is something we have to take seriously."

Most of the money sought by Mr Obama, who faces pressure from Republicans and some fellow Democrats to act decisively on Zika, would be spent in the US on testing, surveillance and response in affected areas, including the creation of rapid-response teams to contain outbreak clusters.

At a White House briefing, Dr Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said she was not expecting "large-scale amounts of serious Zika infections" in the continental US as warmer months brought larger and more active mosquito populations.

"We do think it’s likely that we will have limited local transmission in some of the southern states," Dr Schuchat said.

Mr Obama’s funding request to Congress includes $335m for the US Agency for International Development to support mosquito-control, maternal health and other Zika-related public health efforts in affected countries in the Americas.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the White House briefing a vaccine was unlikely to be widely available "for a few years".

Dr Fauci said he expected beginning a so-called phase 1 trial this northern summer for a Zika vaccine that would take about three months to test if it was safe and induced a good immune response before further studies could be conducted.

The CDC said its Zika emergency operations centre, with a staff of 300, had been placed on its highest level of activation, reflecting a need for accelerated preparedness for possible local virus transmission by mosquitoes in the continental US.

Some legislators have urged Mr Obama to name a Zika "czar" to head US efforts against the virus, but Dr Fauci said he saw no need right now for such an appointment.

Microcephaly concerns

Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus actually causes microcephaly, a condition marked by abnormally small head size that can result in developmental problems.

Brazil is investigating the potential link between Zika infections and more than 4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly. Researchers have identified evidence of Zika infection in 17 of these cases, either in the baby or in the mother, but have not confirmed that Zika can cause microcephaly.

Word that Zika can be spread by sexual transmission and blood transfusions and its discovery in the saliva and urine of infected people have added to concern over the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak an international health emergency on February 1, citing a "strongly suspected" relationship between Zika infection in pregnancy to microcephaly.

Brazil is grappling with the virus even as it prepares to host the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August, with tens of thousands of athletes and tourists expected.

At the White House, Dr Fauci said athletes would need to make a personal decision about whether to skip the Olympics.

