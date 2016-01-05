Venezuelan opposition to take over congress

CARACAS — Venezuela’s opposition will take control of congress for the first time in 16 years on Tuesday, setting up a power struggle with President Nicolas Maduro amid a worsening economic crisis.

The Democratic Unity coalition won a two-thirds majority in December’s legislative election by capitalising on anger over a shrinking economy, soaring prices and chronic product shortages reminiscent of Soviet-bloc economies.

The coalition plans to swear in all of its 112 elected deputies but the Supreme Court has ruled that three of them cannot take office because their election victories face legal challenges.

The opposition dubbed the ruling a "judicial coup" meant to strip it of its two-thirds majority in the national assembly.

"They have to get used to the fact that they’re a minority," legislator Henry Ramos, who was tapped by the opposition coalition to be the national assembly’s next speaker, said of Mr Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party.

Mr Ramos said the legislature’s microphones had been sabotaged and television equipment removed from congress to impede a live broadcast of the change of leadership.

Opposition leaders accuse the government of undermining the incoming assembly with last-minute appointments of Supreme Court judges and by changing a central bank law to eliminate congressional control over the bank’s leadership.

Mr Maduro has recognised the results of the election, but has dismissed the new assembly as "right wing" and "bourgeois", and accuses the opposition of preparing to privatise state-run companies and roll back Chavez-era social programmes.

Government allies and opposition sympathisers have planned marches to downtown Caracas for Tuesday, a scenario that in the past has led to street violence as protesters clash with one another or with security forces.

The session is expected to begin in the early afternoon, with the principal item on the agenda being the election of the assembly’s speaker.

Deputies blocked

The Supreme Court in late December granted injunctions that blocked four deputies — three from the opposition and one allied with the government — from taking office after losing Socialist Party candidates filed legal challenges to the results.

The court did not describe the underlying arguments against the election of the deputies, all of whom are from the rural and sparsely populated southwestern state of Amazonas.

Disputing all the results in that state required the Socialist Party to contest the seat won by its own candidate.

Opposition lawyers say the ruling is "incoherent" and insist it cannot take precedence over election results.

But former Supreme Court judge Luis Martinez on Monday warned that swearing in the blocked deputies could allow the Socialist Party to argue that congress had been illegally constituted and thus its decisions were null and void.

The December 6 election gave the opposition its most decisive victory since late socialist leader Hugo Chavez took power in 1999. His generous spending of oil revenue made him nearly invincible at the polls during his 14-year rule.

Mr Maduro, a former bus driver and Chavez’s anointed successor, has struggled since his election in 2013 to match the latter’s charisma. His government has repeatedly balked at implementing broad economic reforms despite promising them.

Although the opposition’s victory was driven by anger over the economy, it has few options to resolve the crisis because Mr Maduro’s government handles economic policies.

Opposition legislators have instead promised to take up an amnesty law seeking the freedom of opposition activists jailed for protesting against Mr Maduro, and a measure to grant property titles to those who received homes from the government.

