El Nino helps reduce insurance cost of natural disasters

FRANKFURT — Insurance claims from natural disasters such as storms and earthquakes fell to $27bn last year as the overall cost of natural catastrophes dropped to its lowest level since 2009, reinsurer Munich Re said on Monday.

The El Nino climate phenomenon last year helped reduce the development of hurricanes in the North Atlantic that are the cause of some of the heaviest claims for the insurance industry, the world’s largest reinsurer said in its annual review of natural catastrophes.

Insurance claims totalled $31bn in 2014 and were below the 10-year average of $56bn, Munich Re said.

In all, 23,000 people were killed last year, many in the Nepal earthquake in April. The total compared with 7,700 the previous year, but was well below the 10-year average of 68,000, it said.

"We were somewhat fortunate in 2015: strong tropical cyclones frequently only hit sparsely populated areas or did not make landfall at all," said Peter Hoeppe, the head of Munich Re’s Geo Risks Research Unit.

Reinsurers are a financial backstop to insurers, paying a chunk of the big claims for storms or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium.

Lower claims payouts boost insurance industry profit, but have a downside for reinsurers, whose insurance company clients often then demand lower prices for reinsurers’ backing.

Reinsurance broker Willis Re said reinsurance prices continued to fall for contracts taking effect at the start of this year and predictions of an end to the decline had proved illusory.

"The January renewals have unfortunately confounded the hopes of commentators that the market was reaching a pricing floor," Willis Re CE John Cavanagh said.

However, an international effort announced by Bank of England governor Mark Carney to quantify insurance risks businesses face from climate change could eventually boost demand for reinsurance, Mr Cavanagh said.

Munich Re warned that the El Nino effect might be reversed this year, bolstering hurricane activity.

Munich Re said floods from storm Desmond in the UK and Scandinavia may cause about €700m in claims, while flooding from storm Eva in the UK later in December may cause overall damage of more than €1bn.

