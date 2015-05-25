Google faces antitrust probe as its cred fades

WASHINGTON — AS GOOGLE faces an antitrust probe from European regulators, some analysts are questioning whether the tech giant’s dominance has already peaked.

While Google remains one of the world’s biggest companies with overwhelming dominance in internet search, its prospects are less rosy in a tech landscape rapidly shifting to mobile devices and social media, say some industry watchers.

Debate heated up last year after a blog titled "Peak Google" from technology analyst and consultant Ben Thompson, who argued Google was losing momentum.

Mr Thompson said Google might be in the same boat as IBM in the 1980s and Microsoft around 2000 — "a hugely profitable company bestride the tech industry that at the moment seems infallible, but that history will show to have peaked in dominance and relevancy".

Google has for years been the leader in internet search and has turned advertising linked to those searches into a highly lucrative business. But its shares have struggled since hitting an all-time high early last year and it has little to show for ventures in other areas: self-driving cars, Google Glass, internet balloons, healthcare, Google TV mobile payments, home automation and its Google+ social network, among others.

Even in online advertising, Mr Thompson argued, Google was losing ground to rivals, such as Facebook, which integrate ads in "the stream", sometimes called "native ads", in a different approach to Google.

"All the things that make Google great at search and search advertising … are skills that don’t really translate to the more touchy-feely qualities that make a social service site compelling," he said.

In the mobile world, its free Android operating system dominates the smartphone market — another potential concern of European Union (EU) regulators. But Google has failed to get a major revenue lift from Android. That is because on mobile devices, users mostly use apps, which leaves Google out of the picture. Roger Kay at Endpoint Technologies Associates said this shift cut into Google’s strength.

Growing use of apps such as Yelp or Open Table takes away from Google’s ability to search and deliver advertising for those queries, he noted. "Google’s business model is very narrow. It’s just a single pillar which is holding the company up," Mr Kay said. Google is working to adapt to mobile, but it’s not clear if it is too late. Data from research firm eMarketer shows Google’s share of global digital ad dollars has held at about 31% over the past three years, while Facebook, Twitter and others have gained.

For mobile ads, Google has seen its share drop to about 35% this year from 46% in 2013.

"I wouldn’t say Google is a sinking ship, but they are trying to plug a thousand leaks," said eMarketer analyst Jeremy Kressmann.

Mobile was crucial because Google lacked access to user data on apps installed on Apple iOS devices, which made it harder to deliver relevant, targeted messages, the analyst said.

Facebook, said Mr Kressmann, had better data glean from social network profiles and "likes" to get the best ads at the right time.

"They know a lot more about who each Facebook user is, where they are located, so they can get more granular," he said.

While Google’s free Android operating system has a market share of about 80%, the company gets little revenue from it.

Android was designed as a way to feed users into other Google services, but it hasn’t always been effective, said Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research.

"In many ways Google is losing control over Android and losing a way to monetise it by using it as an entry into the Google ecosystem," Mr Dawson said.

Mr Dawson noted Google services were stripped out of Android for most Chinese smartphone users, and that other manufacturers such as Amazon have "forked" the Android system to direct users elsewhere. The shift to mobile has also fuelled interest in new search companies which are trying to out-Google

the leader for smartphone users. Investors have poured more than $100m into venture-backed mobile search startups over the past three years, according to research firm CB Insights. Some of these new firms such as Quixey, Swiftype, Wildcard and Vurb aim to help people search the app world where Google lacks a presence.

These firms used "deep linking, creating new ways to mimic web links by allowing users to go directly into different parts of a mobile app and gain valuable data on where those users came from", CB Insights said.

Mr Kay argued that any effort by the EU to impose new business methods on Google could accelerate the trend which was eroding its dominance, similar to what happened with Microsoft during its antitrust battles.

"If you put Google through a legal wringer it will be very timid," he said.

