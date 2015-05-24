Mathematician John Nash who inspired 'A Beautiful Mind' killed in car accident

MATHEMATICIAN John Nash, a Nobel Prize winner who inspired the movie "A Beautiful Mind," was killed in a car accident along with his wife in New Jersey, ABC News reported.

The couple were in a taxi cab whose driver lost control and crashed into a guard rail, the network reported, citing state police.

The Oscar award-winning film "A Beautiful Mind" starring Russell Crowe was loosely based on Nash’s longtime struggle with schizophrenia.

Mr Crowe wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he was stunned by reports of the death of Nash and his wife, Alicia.

"An amazing partnership. Beautiful minds, beautiful hearts," he wrote on Twitter.

Nash, a Princeton University scholar, was awarded the Nobel Price for economics in 1994.

John Nash was 86 and his wife was 82, according to ABC News, which reported the couple was living in Princeton, New Jersey.

