World / Americas

Mathematician John Nash who inspired 'A Beautiful Mind' killed in car accident

24 May 2015 - 19:07 PM Agency staff
An archive picture made available on Sunday of Nobel Prize Laureate, US mathematician John Nash, taken at the Abel Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, May 19. Picture: EPA/HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN
An archive picture made available on Sunday of Nobel Prize Laureate, US mathematician John Nash, taken at the Abel Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, May 19. Picture: EPA/HAAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN

MATHEMATICIAN John Nash, a Nobel Prize winner who inspired the movie "A Beautiful Mind," was killed in a car accident along with his wife in New Jersey, ABC News reported.

The couple were in a taxi cab whose driver lost control and crashed into a guard rail, the network reported, citing state police.

The Oscar award-winning film "A Beautiful Mind" starring Russell Crowe was loosely based on Nash’s longtime struggle with schizophrenia.

Mr Crowe wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he was stunned by reports of the death of Nash and his wife, Alicia.

"An amazing partnership. Beautiful minds, beautiful hearts," he wrote on Twitter.

Nash, a Princeton University scholar, was awarded the Nobel Price for economics in 1994.

John Nash was 86 and his wife was 82, according to ABC News, which reported the couple was living in Princeton, New Jersey.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
IMF could lift its GDP forecast for China again ...
World / Asia
2.
Advanced economies will suffer if immigration is ...
World
3.
British PM says June election result ‘not ...
World / Europe
4.
Sweden acquits Syrian man of ‘terror crime’ after ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.