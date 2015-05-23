BlackBerry cuts jobs worldwide as it consolidates businesses

CANADIAN smartphone maker BlackBerry is cutting jobs across the world, the company said on Friday, as it consolidates its software, hardware and applications business.

The company did not specify how many employees would be affected.

BlackBerry, which reported a 16.8% fall in quarterly revenue in March, had about 6,225 full-time employees as of February 2015, according to its website.

The company is reallocating resources to capitalise on growth opportunities and achieve profitability across all its business segments, a company spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company last month said it was considering closing its offices in Sweden, a move that would result in the loss of up to 100 jobs.

Up to Friday’s close, the company’s Toronto-listed stock had risen more than 62% in the last 12 months, whereas the US-listed stock had risen nearly 44% during the same period.

