Venezuelans turn to social media for daily needs

CARACAS — For weeks, Elías Baduy ran from pharmacy to pharmacy in Caracas searching for medicine for his father, who had survived a haemorrhagic stroke. When he finally found it, he tweeted the good news to others with similar needs.

"It is a common practice," says the relieved 31-year-old. "When I cannot find a medicine, I tweet saying I’m on the lookout and then people retweet my message and start telling me where to find it, or if someone will donate."

Battered by recession, high inflation and shortages, Venezuelans are increasingly turning to social media for their everyday needs. It is a telling example of how market forces are one of the few things that work in the socialist nation.

More than a decade of economic mismanagement, combined with crackdowns on private businesses, nationalisations and price and currency controls, have made the member of oil cartel Opec more dependent on imports.

That is why this year’s collapse in energy prices, and thus Venezuelan oil revenues, has left so many shop shelves barren.

One result has been a boom in online solutions. There are notice boards where people barter toilet paper for detergent; Twitter feeds to find everything from dissenting political views to powdered milk; and MercadoLibre, a pan-Latin American version of eBay.

"When your family cannot get diapers, or a neighbour does not have a certain medicine to offer, people use what they have handy, which is the social network," says Luis Carlos Díaz, a Venezuelan expert in social media. "They use it as a big collective intelligence."

The economy is forecast to shrink 5% this year, after shrinking 4% last year, and one in three basic goods is missing, according to the central bank scarcity index — although its publication was suspended last year.

SUCH problems may help explain why Venezuelans are among Latin America’s most active internet users, who in turn are among the world’s most active users, according to Tendencias Digitales, a local research firm.

A sixth of Venezuela’s 30-million population have Twitter accounts, according to Díaz, and one in three has a smartphone.

A popular custom-made app is Akiztá, a play on "aquí está" or "here it is"; it checks for medicines among pharmacies that share their inventories online. Another is Abastéceme, or "supply me", which uses crowdsourcing to locate key staples, such as maize flour.

There are also individual initiatives such as the "Impatient People of Venezuela" Twitter feed, a donation and location service with 6,000 followers set up by Gabriel Domínguez after he could not find antihypertensive drugs for his grandmother.

At any given time, about 70% of medicines are in short supply or unavailable, according to the pharmaceutical federation. Websites inform almost every facet of daily life; @dolartoday, with 1.5-million Twitter followers, provides updates on the soaring black-market dollar rate from a website banned by the government.

Transparency International, which ranks Venezuela among the world’s top 15 most corrupt countries, released an app this month called "Dilo aquí", or "tell it here", to denounce corruption.

Many Venezuelans also resort to online platforms for their news, as fears of censorship grow and politics becomes increasingly polarised.

CaracasChronicles has long provided pungent commentary in English. Now there’s also Efecto Cocuyo, or "firefly effect", a news outlet financed through a local incubator and crowdfunding. Run by the investigative journalist Luz Mely Reyes, it has almost 40,000 Twitter followers and a well-followed website.

"Like the scarcity of goods ... good information is also scarce," says Reyes, who describes Efecto Cocuyo as a provider of "verified information to those Venezuelans who search every day for news on social networks".

VENEZUELAN politicians are among the most highly followed tweeters in the world. Henrique Capriles, an opposition leader, has 5.1-million followers — more than any other Latin American politician.

Nicolás Maduro, the president, with 2.3-million followers, launched a global Twitter campaign this month after Washington imposed sanctions on several officials.

Caracas says Maduro’s #ObamaRepealTheExecutiveOrder string reached more than 4.2-million tweets and retweets.

Laura Solórzano, an avid Twitter user, says social media has become a means of survival.

"When a government has censored media outlets, blocked web pages and detained users for tweeting information, you can believe that at any moment they could block the network," she says.

"(But) without it, life will be tougher for many. .. and the government knows that," she says.

Financial Times