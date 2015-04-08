TNT purchase ‘a match made in heaven’, says FedEx

FEDEX has agreed to buy Dutch parcel-delivery company TNT Express for €4.4bn, predicting it can succeed where bigger rival United Parcel Service (UPS) was blocked by regulators in 2013.

TNT investors will receive €8 per share in cash, 33% more than the closing price on April 2, the most recent trading day.

In January 2012 UPS offered €9.50 for each TNT share before pulling out of the transaction a year later. TNT chairman Antony Burgmans said the lower price in part reflected the fact that there would be fewer synergies with FedEx.

FedEx, calling the deal a "match made in heaven", said the timing was right for the approach, with a stronger dollar and a budding recovery at TNT providing the necessary support.

The combination gives the US shipper a greater reach across Europe, while TNT said it had a better chance of succeeding with its turnaround embedded in the structure of the US company.

"FedEx will know the pitfalls UPS faced," said Damian Brewer, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in London. The price was in line with deals that were similar, he said.

While FedEx’s offer was lower than what UPS had been prepared to pay at the time, financial metrics at the Dutch company had deteriorated since, he said.

TNT rose as much as 31% in Dutch trading. By April 2, the stock had gained 8.4% this year in Amsterdam.

By Monday, FedEx had fallen 4% this year, trailing the 1.1% advance for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

UPS scrapped its bid after European competition regulators moved to block the deal, arguing it would limit some shipping customers’ choices for next-day deliveries to just UPS and DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post.

The watchdog formally blocked UPS’s TNT bid because the Atlanta-based company failed to find a suitable buyer for parts of TNT to ensure that competition for delivery services would not be squelched.

On Monday, both FedEx Express CEO David Bronczek and his TNT Express counterpart, Tex Gunning, said they were confident the deal would be passed by regulatory authorities. "The transaction will increase competition in Europe. We say a third strong competitor in this marketplace is essential," Mr Bronczek said.

Adding TNT will bolster the European ground network for FedEx, the operator of the world’s largest cargo airline.

Expansion in Europe is part of FedEx CEO Fred Smith’s 2012 plan to boost profit by $1.7bn.

FedEx and TNT said they were "confident that antitrust concerns, if any, can be addressed adequately in a timely fashion", and they expected to conclude the transaction in the first half of next year.

"This is a much simpler deal than the previous deal, it is much more complementary, with less overlap," Mr Burgmans said. "That also means synergies will be less. We are as certain as can be that this deal will close in Brussels."

TNT, whose management will stay in place after the change of ownership, plans to dispose of its airline operations to appease regulators.

The company had started making some preliminary inquiries about possible buyers, FedEx said.

PostNL, the main mail service in the Netherlands, had agreed to tender its 14.7% stake, TNT and FedEx said.

The postal service would get €642m in cash for its stake and would use the funds to cut debt, it said. The company rose as much as 19% in Dutch trading, while German rival Deutsche Post rose as much as 2.2% in Frankfurt.

For TNT, completing the sale would mark success in its effort to find either a turnaround strategy or an alternative exit plan since the UPS bid fell apart.

A combination puts pressure on FedEx to finally turn around operations at TNT, which has lost a cumulative €673m over four consecutive years.

Should the transaction fail, TNT will receive €200m as a reverse termination fee from FedEx, the same amount it got after the UPS offer fell apart.

While TNT’s Mr Gunning said the risks tied to a turnaround would now be lower due to FedEx’s financial muscle, the US express firm now faced "significant integration risks" after TNT lost key personnel and was trying to "rebuild morale", according to Mr Brewer at RBC Capital.

TNT has been selling assets to bolster its finances and focus more on European overland transport. The company sold its Dutch fashion operations last year and an unprofitable Chinese trucking unit in November 2013.

FedEx has a history of buying smaller companies throughout the globe, including in SA.

"There will be many opportunities as we move through the deal" for cost savings, David Binks, FedEx’s head of operations in Europe, said.

"We believe that we have very complementary networks.

"TNT have a very strong operation on the ground and we have a good reputation in the air. We are very strong in the US, they are very strong in Europe."

Bloomberg and AFP