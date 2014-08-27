Half of California earthquake damage covered

SACRAMENTO — The earthquake that hit northern California on Sunday will lead to losses of as much as $4bn, fuelled by damaged wineries and shuttered businesses that rely on tourists.

Insurers will probably cover about $2.1bn, said an estimate from Kinetic Analysis, which projected losses of about twice that sum. Costs borne by the industry may be limited because many homeowners don’t have earthquake coverage, said the Insurance Information Institute.

"The main source of claims could well be commercial claims, those coming from wineries and vineyards and other commercial interests," said Robert Hartwig, the institute’s president. "It will take a while for the business owners to sort this out."

The temblor, the strongest in Northern California in 25 years, hit the Napa region north of San Francisco, crumpling historic buildings, cracking roads and injuring more than 120 people. The quake left many in the region without power and water, and California Governor Jerry Brown declared the zone a disaster area.

In Napa, debris and broken glass littered the sidewalks in front of restaurants, wine stores, and antique shops. The city updated the number of buildings "red-tagged" as uninhabitable to 33, including the Napa Senior Centre. PG&E crews checked about 100 reports of gas leaks and smells and determined there are no more leaks, said an update on the city website yesterday.

Catastrophe-modeler Eqecat estimated $1bn of insured losses, with as much as half that from residential claims. The cost for the industry could climb because of coverage for commercial policyholders from lost revenue, Eqecat said. Such losses have fuelled higher-than-expected claims from other recent catastrophes including superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The Napa region "is dotted with upscale and luxury boutique hotels, spas and inns", Eqecat said. "Business interruption losses are a major concern." The Napa-Sonoma area is home to one of California’s best-known wine-growing regions. Napa County has 789 licensed wineries which had sales of $5.5bn in 2011, said trade group the Napa Valley Vintners Association.

The facade on the 113-year-old Goodman Library building, home to the city’s historical society and landmarks commission, collapsed during the quake, sending chunks of concrete onto the sidewalk. The local post office had a 12-foot crack in the corner of the building. PG&E said it restored power to about 53,000 of 70,000 customers.

Napa issued a boil-water advisory, which will be rescinded once all 60 water lines are repaired and water service has been restored.

