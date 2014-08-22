US reveals failed bid to save hostages

WASHINGTON — US Special forces were sent into Syria this year to try to rescue American hostages held by Islamist militants, US officials said, as international revulsion mounted on Thursday over the beheading of journalist James Foley.

President Barack Obama demanded that the world take action against the "cancer" of jihadist extremism after the execution of the American journalist by Islamic State (IS) militants who have seized swathes of Syria and Iraq.

Outraged US allies have pledged to help in the battle against the IS, sending in weapons and other aid to Kurdish forces fighting the extremists in northern Iraq, while Washington pressed on with air strikes.

US government officials confirmed on Wednesday that special forces had been sent to Syria over the summer to try to rescue people held hostage by the IS militants, reportedly including Foley.

"This operation involved air and ground components and was focused on a particular captor network within ISIL (IS)," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said in a statement, without confirming if Foley was among the captives. "The mission was not successful because the hostages were not present at the targeted location."

The White House said Mr Obama had "authorised action at this time because it was the national security team’s assessment that these hostages were in danger with each passing day in ISIL (IS) custody."

In the execution video, a black-clad militant said Foley, a 40-year-old freelance journalist, was killed to avenge US air strikes against IS. The man, speaking with a British accident, then paraded a second US reporter, Steven Sotloff, before the camera and said he, too, would die unless Mr Obama changed course.

In the video, Foley is seen kneeling on the ground, dressed in an orange outfit that resembles those worn by prisoners held at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay.

Foley was kidnapped in northern Syria in November 2012 and his grisly murder has provoked revulsion and condemnation across the globe.

"When people harm Americans anywhere, we do what’s necessary to see that justice is done," Mr Obama said on Wednesday as US jets continued to strike IS targets in Iraq despite the threat hanging over Mr Sotloff.

The State Department has asked for 300 more troops to be sent to Iraq to protect US facilities.

"We will be vigilant and we will be relentless," Mr Obama said. "From governments and peoples across the Middle East, there has to be a common effort to extract this cancer so it does not spread."

British Prime Minister David Cameron broke off his holiday to convene urgent meetings on the threat posed by IS.

AFP