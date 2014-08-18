Environmentalist enters Brazilian presidential race in second place

BRASILIA — Environmentalist Marina Silva will enter Brazil’s presidential race in a strong second place, backed by 21% of voters, and could overtake President Dilma Rousseff in a second-round runoff, a poll showed on Monday.

Ms Silva has drawn almost three times more support than the late centre-left candidate Eduardo Campos who she is poised to replace in the race after his death last week in a plane crash.

The contest is being closely watched by investors weary of slow growth and state interference in Latin America’s largest economy under the leftist Ms Rousseff, and they are hoping to see a more market-friendly leader take office.

Support for Ms Rousseff was unchanged at 36%, according to the Datafolha poll.

It showed that Ms Silva would deprive Ms Rousseff of the votes needed to win the October 5 election outright and surpass her in a second-round runoff by 47% against 43%, within the poll’s margin of error.

Ms Silva, who won 19.3% in the 2010 presidential election as the Green Party candidate, is now outstripping centrist and market favourite Aécio Neves, who remained at 20%.

Campos was killed in an August 13 plane crash and his Brazilian Socialist Party plans to launch Ms Silva as its presidential candidate on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of Brazilians gathered on Sunday in the northeastern city of Recife to bid farewell to Campos, a popular state governor whose death could initially give Ms Silva’s campaign a boost.

The poll conducted August 14-16 was the first based on Ms Silva’s expected election run and could be skewed by a sympathy vote.

The numbers could change when Ms Silva hits the campaign trail and begins to define her policies.

Ms Silva draws the support of many disenchanted Brazilians who were not planning to vote but will do so now that she will be top of the ticket, according to the Datafolha poll. If she did not run, Ms Rousseff would win re-election in the first round, it said.

Ms Silva appeals to young voters disillusioned with Brazil’s establishment and seeking an alternative to the two-decades-old rivalry between Ms Rousseff’s Workers’ Party and Mr Neves’ Brazilian Social Democratic Party.

The daughter of illiterate rubber-tappers who turned to politics to defend the Amazon rainforest, Ms Silva has an anti-establishment style endearing to Brazilians who took to the streets last year to protest against corruption, the high cost of living and inadequate public services.

A devout Pentecostal Christian, she also has a loyal following among evangelical voters, an increasingly influential segment of the Brazilian electorate.

Ms Silva’s conservationist views have put her at odds with Brazil’s powerful agribusiness lobby, though her economic advisers say she has become more pragmatic since she held up licences for roads and hydroelectric dams in the Amazon region as environment minister in the first Workers’ Party government.

While Ms Silva is an unknown quantity to many investors, they would rather see her win than Ms Rousseff.

The prospects of a Rousseff defeat drove up the São Paulo stock market last week, especially share prices for state-run companies that have lost market value during her administration marked by state intervention in the economy.

The poll of 2,843 eligible voters had a margin of error of two percentage points and was published on the website of the Folha de S Paulo newspaper.

