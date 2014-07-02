US sets sights on more banks over sanctions

WASHINGTON — BNP Paribas’ guilty plea and agreement to pay nearly $9bn for violating US sanctions is part of a larger US Department of Justice shift in strategy that is expected to snare more major banks and other firms across the financial food chain.

Two other French banks, Credit Agricole and Société Générale (SocGen), Germany’s Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup’s Banamex unit in Mexico are among those being investigated for possible money laundering or sanctions violations, according to people familiar with the matter and public disclosures.

The Department of Justice and other US authorities, including the Manhattan District Attorney, are investigating Credit Agricole and SocGen for potentially violating US economic sanctions im-posed again-st Iran, Cuba and Sudan, one of the sources said.

Credit Agricole and SocGen have disclosed that they are reviewing whether they violated US sanctions. SocGen said in its latest annual report that it is engaged in discussions with the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control over potential sanctions violations.

SocGen and Credit Agricole declined to comment on Tuesday.

Another source said the department’s bank integrity unit is deep into a probe of whether Citigroup’s Banamex operation failed to police money transfers across the US-Mexico border. Citigroup said it is co-operating with the inquiry, which involves the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Separately, Citigroup is investigating an alleged fraud involving $565m in loans at Banamex and as a result of that has fired a dozen employees.

Prosecutors have also investigated potential sanctions breaches at Deutsche Bank, according to people familiar with the probe, though it is unclear how far that has progressed. The bank said in its last annual report that it had received requests for information from regulatory agencies and is co-operating with them.

The timing of any possible legal action or related settlement negotiations is still unclear.

The pipeline of cases has built up as US prosecutors have pivoted from focusing on specific criminals to also vigorously pursuing the financial institutions that move money for them.

At the heart of this effort is a 12-prosecutor Money Laundering and Bank Integrity Unit within the Department of Justice that was created in 2010.

It handled the probe into BNP Paribas for US sanction law violations, primarily involving Sudan deals, as well as large money laundering and sanctions cases in recent years against HSBC, ING Bank and others.

Leslie Caldwell, who leads the criminal division at the department, said in an interview that the unit has its sights set on a range of firms potentially involved in illicit money flows.

"I think that we’ll probably see other financial institutions, regional banks, maybe some smaller banks, and I think we’re also going to be seeing, as we have already started to see, more online activity," she said during an interview last Friday, speaking of the cases in the pipeline.

Ms Caldwell declined to name specific companies or confirm any particular investigations.

Historically, prosecutors have used money laundering laws to go after low-level money mules, she said, in reference to lower level employees and others who were not playing critical roles in instigating or allowing the money laundering.

The Department of Justice about five years ago decided to switch tactics and to more aggressively exploit the Bank Secrecy Act, which dates back to the 1970s, and was expanded to include criminal penalties in the wake of the September 11 2001 attacks.

