NEWS ANALYSIS: US is set to become major player in ultra-light oil trade

AFTER decades of isolation, the US is set to become a major player in the global trade of ultra-light oil as recent government export approvals attract interest across the world.

Following rulings disclosed last week, US companies can now export the light, gaseous petroleum known as condensate after a 40-year ban, giving them access to needy markets in Latin America and Asia and potentially threatening the dominance of other established producers in the Middle East and Africa.

Companies are ready to ship condensate from some of the US’s massive oil and gas fields within weeks. By the end of the year, as much as 300,000 barrels could be exported each day, according to analysts at Citi in New York, a timely event as Asian countries increase capacity to import and exporters elsewhere face headwinds.

"It could have an enormous impact," said Asia Pacific Energy Consulting president and condensate expert Al Troner. "It could happen within the next two weeks."

Up to 1-million barrels of condensate is produced each day in the US, all of which can be exported after some basic refining to reduce volatility, known as stabilising, according to the US ruling. That is double the amount exported by Qatar, the world’s leading condensate producer.

The amount exported and where it goes depends on the kind of condensate produced and whether it is the right grade to feed petrochemical plants in China or Japan or to dilute heavy crude in Latin America.

Enterprise Products Partners and Pioneer Natural Resources both said last week that they have received a private go-ahead from the commerce department to export condensate. Enterprise said it is ready to start exporting anytime.

Exports of condensate, a major feedstock for the petrochemical industry, will provide the first outlet for the vast amounts of oil and gas now produced in the US.

It will also give an inkling of the impact that a US drilling boom could finally have abroad if other types of crude are approved for export.

Buyers are already interested, not just in nearby Latin America — the closest destination for US condensate — but in India and east Asia, traders and sources said.

In Latin America, companies could use condensate as a substitute for naphtha to lighten local heavy crude. Venezuelan state-run oil producer PDVSA and firms operating in Colombia, some of which already buy from West Africa, are "lined up waiting to buy light crudes and condensates if the price is right", a trader working in crude purchases said.

In India, Essar Oil MD and CEO LK Gupta said "we will look at buying condensate from the US if the pricing is right. We do buy condensate and if a new source is opening up that is good for us."

It is unclear what the cost of US condensates would be, given that the price depends on the density and where it is produced. Some condensate from the Eagle Ford play in Texas does appear to be cheaper than some grades being exported from Australia’s North West Shelf, according to traders and Reuters data.

"According to an internal analysis at our company, the US condensate based upon (US) WTI (West Texas intermediate) pricing appears to have cost competitiveness compared with those from the Middle East based upon Dubai crude," said one Seoul-based refining source, adding that competitive US exports could help to bring down global prices.

The Middle East dominates the supply of condensate. Qatar and Iran export 760,000 barrels per day combined, about half of the daily global supply, according to a presentation by analysts at Facts Global Energy in November. Australia and Africa make up most of the rest.

The majority of the supply heads to Asia, where importers such as China, Japan and South Korea have built processing plants known as splitters that can turn condensate into naphtha and other oil-related products.

But as demand rises, production from existing exporters is faltering. In Australia, where condensate is a byproduct of liquefied natural gas production, exports are declining in part because new gas produced is "drier" than before. In Qatar, domestic demand is set to slow exports. Sanctions have hampered Iranian output.

"The condensate market east may move from length to tightness," the Facts report said.

It remains to be seen if the US can fill the gap, and it is expected to take time to determine if its condensate meets Asian importers’ needs. Some people said no moves have been made to export condensate to Asia. Others said sampling could take months.

But with demand on the rise, the US could offer unexpected respite.

"What we hope is this: (US) export will help pull down prices of shipments from the Middle East as overall supplies in the global market increase," the Seoul-based refinery source said.

