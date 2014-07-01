GM to pay all injured, even those drunk or texting

WASHINGTON — General Motors will spend whatever it takes to compensate victims of accidents in cars with faulty ignition switches, said Ken Feinberg, the lawyer hired to make the payments.

He will take claims from August 1 to December 31, giving customers time to prepare their documentation, he said.

GM will pay anyone who proves they were injured in a crash tied to the faulty switches in one of 2.59-million recalled cars, even if they were drunk or texting on their phone at the time of the accident, he said.

Victims of accidents before GM’s 2009 bankruptcy are eligible, even if they already have been compensated, he said. Eligible claims will be paid 90-180 days from when Feinberg deems the plan substantially complete.

"GM will pay all eligible claims," said Feinberg, who handled claims against BP after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

"If you already settled a case before you knew of the switch defect and signed a release, you can come back and get more compensation," he said.

GM is fighting more than 100 lawsuits over injuries, falling car prices and allegedly misleading statements in the wake of the recalls that began in February.

It has paid regulators a $35m fine and is being investigated by federal officials for its handling of the switch defect.

Brian Johnson, an analyst at Barclays in Chicago, estimated in March that GM might spend $3bn in damages. US Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut has urged the company to set aside as much as $8bn. Since the first ignition switch recalls, GM has called in millions of other cars for issues related to ignitions.

Anyone taking money from GM will have to give up the right to sue, said Feinberg. "If you want punitive damages, don’t come to this fund," he said.

GM will also only pay for a crash involving one of the eligible cars in the recall.

"No Cadillacs or Mercedes," he said. People filing claims must also offer evidence that the ignition was a "substantial cause" of the accident, he said.

"At least the police report will say, in most cases, air bag did not deploy, very important," he said.

"If the police report says the air bag deployed, the power was on at the time of the accident — the ignition switch did not fail."

While Feinberg is carrying out CEO Mary Barra’s plan to help injured customers, GM is fighting lawsuits by drivers demanding money because their cars’ resale prices have fallen since the recall. They should be asking GM’s bankrupt predecessor for compensation, the company says. A bankruptcy judge in Manhattan will discuss the issue this week with customers’ lawyers.

While he was running BP’s claims process, Feinberg was accused by the US Justice Department of trying to save the UK oil company money.

He won’t say how much GM is paying him, but acknowledges customers may have concerns about his fairness.

