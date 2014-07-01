BNP Paribas to pay US sanction busting fine

NEW YORK — French bank BNP Paribas has agreed to pay US authorities a $8.9bn fine to avoid being tried in court for dealing with US-blacklisted countries, sources close to the matter have said.

The deal ends months of haggling which saw French President François Hollande pressing his US counterpart Barack Obama to intervene and lighten the punishment.

Agreement on the fine, approved by the bank’s board of directors at a special weekend meeting in Paris, was due to be announced after market close in New York on Monday.

The US Justice Department and New York banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky would make separate announcements, another source said, on condition of anonymity.

BNP declined to comment.

At least $2bn of the fine will go to Mr Lawsky, who is temporarily suspending parts of BNP’s dollar-handling business in the US — key to any major bank’s US operations — for all of 2015.

Sources said the suspension would take place progressively, since BNP has operations underway. BNP, France’s largest bank, has until December 31 to find a bank that agrees to make dollar payments on its behalf.

The deal forces BNP to plead guilty to the bank’s deals from 2002-09 with countries that Washington has blacklisted like Cuba, Iran and Sudan.

The investigation probed more than $100bn of transactions, finding that $30bn of that amount was concealed in order to skirt the sanctions.

BNP has a strong enough capital base to handle the penalty, but the fine’s size and the suspension of parts of its dollar-handling business will significantly affect its earnings.

BNP CE Jean-Laurent Bonnafe reportedly wrote to employees on Friday conceding the bank will be "punished severely", but said "this difficulty ... will not impact our roadmap."

US authorities have already forced BNP to dismiss three senior officials allegedly linked to the violations, including its chief operating officer.

Lower bank officials could also be fired as part of the settlement.

Sources say the settlement could include a year-long suspension of the bank’s dollar clearing for oil and gas trading activities in Switzerland, Singapore and France, and suspension of dollar clearing on behalf of other banks and some clients. This will probably be a blow to the bank’s bottom line.

In 2013, BNP reported total profits of €4.83bn on revenues of €38.8bn. It has already set aside $1.1 bn to cover losses from the case.

BNP has been largely quiet about the allegations and potential penalties during months of negotiations.

Critics have accused Washington of being especially tough with foreign banks, and BNP in particular, while treating US banking transgressions more lightly. In punishing US banks, negotiated fines have run into the billions, but none has had to plead guilty, an act which could lead to the loss of a banking license.

In 2012, Dutch bank ING paid $619m, and Britain’s Standard Chartered $670m. HSBC, which was also accused of complicity in money laundering, paid $1.9bn. None had to plead guilty or halt any banking operations.

US authorities have become tougher on banks that are less co-operative in investigations.

In May, Credit Suisse pleaded guilty to helping Americans evade taxes and was fined $2.6bn, more than three times the $780m fine imposed on fellow Swiss bank UBS for the same charges in 2009.

Analysts say the size of the BNP fine relates to the size of the business it did with Sudan and Iran, several times larger than that handled by ING and Standard Chartered.

French officials have warned that the BNP controversy could cause problems for a transatlantic trade treaty being negotiated between the European Union and the US.

"Evidently ... this risks having negative consequences," said Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, adding that Mr Hollande told Mr Obama the case is "very important for Europe and for France," and said that if BNP was weakened it would "create a very negative interference in Europe and its economy." Obama had signaled he would stay out of a legal issue.

AFP