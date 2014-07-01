Argentina poised for debt default

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina was poised to miss a bond payment on Monday, putting the country on the brink of its second default in 13 years, after a US court blocked the cash from being distributed until the government settles with creditors from the previous debt debacle.

The nation has a 30-day grace period after missing the $539m debt payment to seek an accord with a group of defaulted bondholders led by billionaire Paul Singer’s NML Capital and prevent a default on its $28.7bn of performing global dollar bonds. While both Argentina and NML have said they are open to talks, public comments signal little progress has been made so far.

The decade-long battle between Argentina and holdout creditors from the country’s $95bn default in 2001 is coming to a head. The US Supreme Court on June 16 left intact a ruling requiring the country pay about $1.5bn to holders of defaulted debt at the same time it makes payments on restructured bonds. Argentina last week transferred funds to its bond trustee to pay the restructured notes, only to have US District Court Judge Thomas Griesa order the payment sent back while the parties negotiate.

The judge’s decision "closes Argentina’s options to finally force it to negotiate", said Jorge Mariscal, the chief investment officer for emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management, which oversees $1-trillion. "Argentina should now stop using these delay tactics and get serious."

The price on the government’s 2033 bonds fell 1.55c to 83.69c on the dollar on Friday, when the judge blocked the bond payment, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. It traded 0.12c lower as of 9.43am in New York.

Argentina took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Sunday saying that Mr Griesa favoured the holdout creditors and was trying to push the nation to default.

The ruling "is merely a sophisticated way of trying to bring us down to our knees before global usurers", Argentina said. "But he will not achieve his goal for quite a simple reason: The Argentine Republic will meet its obligations, pay off its debts and honour its commitments."

Economy Minister Axel Kicillof has said the nation was complying with its obligations to bondholders when it sent the money to bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon.

Argentina probably knew the payment was going to be blocked, according to Carlos Abadi, the CEO of New York-based investment bank ACGM. "What is not so obvious is why they would put up such a show and waste precious time," he said.

Holders of Argentine bonds asked Mr Griesa to help them recover money from the payment that was blocked.

Bloomberg