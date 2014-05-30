Apple buys Beats for $3bn to boost its online music presence

NEW YORK — Apple, seeking to bolster its position in the hotly contested online music sector, said on Wednesday it was buying Beats Music and Beats Electronics in a much-hyped deal worth $3bn.

The move is expected to help the US tech giant, a pioneer in digital music with its wildly popular iTunes platform, ramp up its efforts to counter the successful models of streaming services like Pandora, Spotify and others.

The deal for the maker of high-end audio equipment and the subscription streaming music service is Apple’s largest acquisition yet.

It calls for Beats co-founders Dr Dre, a Grammy-winning hip-hop pioneer, and Jimmy Iovine, a veteran music executive, to join the California company.

"Music is such an important part of all of our lives and holds a special place within our hearts at Apple," CE Tim Cook said.

Bringing Beats into the Apple fold will offer opportunities to weave iTunes Radio service into more devices, and even spread the App Store for mini programs to other products, said analysts.

The deal represents a shift in strategy for Apple, which is known for developing its own products in-house and making only modest acquisitions. But some analysts say the logic for the tie-up is not entirely clear.

"It’s a little confusing to me what Apple is getting out of it," said Bob O’Donnell, analyst and founder of Technalysis Research.

Mr O’Donnell said Beats "appeals to a demographic that is different from some of the typical Apple demographics" and has a streaming music service with "a relatively limited number of customers. But my guess is that Apple isn’t going to spend that much without that being the case." The analyst said Apple may be able to boost its recently launched iTunes streaming service or possibly get a foothold in the lucrative market for music accessories.

US mobile music revenue was $1.68bn last year, said research firm eMarketer, which estimates a rise to $2.52bn this year. Ad-supported mobile music revenue topped $1bn and is expected to be $1.64bn this year, it said.

Since launching five years ago, Beats has become a popular brand for audio equipment and has attracted the likes of Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, who have designed customised Beats headphones and speakers.

The deal could make Dr Dre hip-hop’s richest mogul, with net worth of $700m-$800m, said Forbes.

