Google to use up to $30bn of its offshore cash for acquisitions

SAN FRANCISCO — Google is keeping a large portion of its cash outside the US to use as much as $30bn for possible acquisitions, the company said in a letter to regulators.

The owner of the top internet search engine generates about half of its revenue overseas, and it avoids paying US taxes by keeping foreign earnings abroad. Google needs the cash for deals as competition rises overseas, according to a December 20 letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), filed on Tuesday as part of correspondence with the agency regarding disclosures.

"We continue to expect substantial use of our offshore earnings for acquisitions as our global business has expanded into other product offerings, like mobile devices," according to the letter. "It is reasonable to forecast that Google needs $20bn to $30bn of foreign earnings to fund potential acquisitions of foreign targets and foreign technology rights from US targets in 2013 and beyond."

Google, while facing criticism for keeping the cash parked overseas, has been stepping up its deal activity, including the $3.2bn purchase this year of digital-thermostat maker Nest Labs, based in Palo Alto, California.

Google has also made several smaller purchases benefiting its advertising, cloud services and mobile businesses.

"In the past few years we have completed significant acquisitions, with the individual deal size increasing in more recent years, and this trend is likely to continue in future years," the California-based company said in the letter, which was a response to a question from the SEC about its plans for reinvesting foreign earnings.

The largest US-based companies added $206bn to its stockpiles of offshore profits last year, according to securities filings from 307 corporations reviewed by Bloomberg News. At the end of last year, $33.6bn of Google’s $58.7bn of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was held by its foreign subsidiaries.

"If these funds are needed for our operations in the US, we would be required to accrue and pay US taxes to repatriate these funds," the company said in a filing in February. "However, our intent is to permanently reinvest these funds outside of the US and our current plans do not demonstrate a need to repatriate them to fund our US operations."

"Google’s overriding strategy is to categorise and gather internet data, which it sells to advertisers," said an independent analyst at Radio Free Mobile, Richard Windsor. "Any asset that has an incremental effect on that strategy is a viable target."

Collecting data from games is a gap Google may look to fill, Mr Windsor said. A game developer, such as France-based Ubisoft Entertainment, could be on the shopping list, he said.

Google could also look at buying content companies similar to Twitch Interactive, Mr Windsor said. It has held talks to buy video service Twitch to boost its You-Tube site, a person with knowledge of the matter said this week.

The firm may also go beyond the online and advertising industries, said an analyst at Ichiyoshi Research Institute, Hiroshi Naya. "Google will invest in industries that haven’t yet been transformed by the Internet, such as automotive, robotic and biotechnology," he said.

In addition to acquisitions, the company sees other uses for overseas earnings, such as $2bn to $4bn for capital expenditure, including data centres and other operations.

Google also needs $12bn to $14bn for a research-and-development cost-sharing agreement, the letter read.

Bloomberg