New US routes boost British Airways

LONDON — British Airways (BA) parent IAG slashed its first-quarter loss as demand surged on lucrative US routes and CEO Willie Walsh pushed through labour deals to reduce costs at unprofitable Spanish unit Iberia.

Europe’s third-largest airline had an operating loss of €150m before once-off items, down from €278m a year earlier. Iberia almost halved its loss, London-based IAG said.

Mr Walsh has pushed through 3,000 job cuts at Iberia and scrapped the worst-performing routes, while adding capacity at BA as he targets a €1.8bn operating profit by next year. BA commenced flights to Austin, Texas, on March 3 and will deploy Airbus Group A380 superjumbos on flights to Washington from September 1 as North Atlantic demand booms.

"We’re pleased with how our business is performing, particularly with the continued progress being made at Iberia," Mr Walsh said. "Capacity on the North Atlantic is very much justified by the demand that we see and the growth that we expect this year."

Analysts had predicted a €168m quarterly loss, based on the average of six estimates. IAG said it expected to increase full-year operating profit by at least €500m beyond the €770m reported last year, while reiterating the target for next year.

"The shares have pulled back from recent peaks and we see this as a good opportunity to top up holdings," Mark Irvine-Fortescue, an analyst at Jefferies in London with a "buy" rating on the stock, said.

Cost reductions should drive improved profit margins, with unit revenue staying "relatively flat", IAG said. Mr Walsh confirmed that the company aimed to resume dividend payments and said discussions were ongoing at boardroom level.

BA added the A380 and Boeing 787 to its fleet last year, and nine superjumbos should be in service by the end of this year, together with eight Dreamliners, the executive said. The airline is operating the A380 to cities including Johannesburg, Los Angeles and Singapore, with new routes to include Hong Kong, as well as Washington.

Mr Walsh said he was "very pleased" with the superjumbo. "Customers like the aircraft and it’s performing slightly ahead of what we expected," he said.

