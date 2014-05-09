Blacks get a raw deal and the US economy suffers

HALF a century after the Civil Rights Act committed the federal government to narrowing the racial divide, black Americans are still being left behind.

Blacks remain less likely to climb the income ladder and more likely to drop than whites, says research published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago last month. It finds that blacks will probably continue to suffer lower mobility unless the causes of the disparities are addressed.

Such stagnation isn’t just troubling as US history — it’s bad for the economy, says Richard Reeves, a fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution in Washington. If blacks don’t have the opportunity to rise, income inequality will become more severe, labour markets more inefficient and welfare rolls more burdened.

"It’s nice to look at Obama and the higher-profile African Americans who have done well, but the US is very far from being a post-racial society," Mr Reeves says. "Crudely, we can’t afford to maintain such sharp divides in the life chances of black and white Americans."

Fissures persist since President Lyndon B Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act on July 2 1964, forbidding discrimination on the basis of race and sex in hiring, job advancement and firing as well as banning segregation in public accommodations.

At 11.6% the unemployment rate for blacks in April was more than double whites’ 5.3%. The spread is little changed from where it was in 1990. The median income of black households was $33,321 in 2012, about 58% of the $57,009 for whites. In 1972 the comparable figures were $5,938 and $10,318, also 58%.

Bhashkar Mazumder, a senior economist and research adviser at the Chicago Fed who wrote the study, finds that 50% of black children born between the late 1950s and early 1980s who lived in households at the bottom 20% of the income scale remained in the same relative position in adulthood. For whites the comparable figure is 26%.

Conversely, about 60% of blacks whose parents were in the top half of the income distribution fell to the bottom half. Among whites, 36% showed a similar drop.

With blacks more likely than whites to receive federal help, boosting mobility would also save taxpayers money, he said. About 27% of blacks received benefits from three or more government entitlement programmes in their lifetimes, compared with 14% of whites, a December 2012 study from Pew Research Centre in Washington found.

"Whether you care about macroeconomic growth or global competitiveness, or whether you just have a basic notion of the US as a place where people have equality of opportunity — in either case, you should be concerned about mobility and absolutely about the black-white gap," says Erin Currier, who directs Pew’s work on financial security and mobility.

The disadvantages of growing up in poor neighbourhoods explain up to a third of the racial gap among those sliding down the income scale, 2009 Pew Charitable Trusts research by New York University associate professor Patrick Sharkey finds. Residents in those areas may have less political influence, more trouble finding or maintaining a job and more exposure to crime, the report said.

Half of black children live in communities where the poverty rate is greater than 20%, compared with 14% of whites, says an April report from the Annie E Casey Foundation, a Baltimore-based charity group dedicated to helping disadvantaged children.

While Mr Mazumder’s research didn’t try to identify the causes of these disparities, he did find some linkages. Improving cognitive abilities by adolescence will have an effect.

Test scores reflect such things as how much parents read to their children, school quality and peer influences rather than inherent ability, he said. That argues for intervening early in life, says Mr Mazumder.

In addition, having two parents in the household, as only 37% of black children do, improves upward mobility relative to whites, the research finds. Among whites 77% of children live in two-parent families.

Family composition is "a big factor and maybe the largest factor" in influencing mobility, says Stuart Butler, a distinguished fellow and director of the Centre for Policy Innovation at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. "When you combine that with communities where there’s an environment of pessimism, low expectations, low levels of work — as a child and as an adult, it’s harder to stick with it and do well and to take the steps needed to move up the economic ladder."

Americans don’t have to look any further than the nation’s capital to see stark evidence of the divergence between races.

Blacks made up half of the District of Columbia’s population in 2010, higher than any US state, Census data show. Even so, whites made up 81% of the top 1% of earners. If it were a state, Washington would rank as the worst for minority representation in the top 1%.

The Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, one of the oldest African-American churches in Washington, has doled out more food in the past two years than in the preceding five, pastor Derrick Harkins says.

Even for his "thoroughly" middle-class congregation, "things are still very slippery", says Mr Harkins.

