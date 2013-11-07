Investors ‘surprised’ by BlackBerry’s decision to plan new turnaround

NEW YORK — John sculley, the former Apple CEO, said he and a group of investors were lining up a bid for BlackBerry and was surprised when the company abandoned its attempt to sell itself.

"We were pretty confident that we had the funds to be able to do the deal," Mr Sculley, who now serves as chairman of Pivot Technology Solutions, said on Wednesday on Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene.

Earlier this week, BlackBerry ended a review of its strategic options after the collapse of a $4.7bn buyout deal. The smartphone maker is now raising $1bn in convertible debt and will pursue a fresh turnaround plan under new interim CEO John Chen, the former chief of Sybase.

Fairfax Financial Holdings CEO Prem Watsa, who was leading the takeover bid for BlackBerry, walked away from the $4.7bn buyout after struggling to raise financing, according to people familiar with the plan. Mr Watsa is rejoining BlackBerry’s board and will work with Mr Chen on a comeback strategy.

"We were pretty confident that we had the funds to be able to do the deal, but we didn’t think Prem Watsa from Fairfax was going to be able get his deal fully funded," Mr Sculley said.

"So we decided to wait and see what happened because we thought the price might drop or there may be other bidders coming in."

Qatar Holding is among a handful of investors that have put money into BlackBerry’s $1bn convertible debt offering, a source familiar with the financing plan said on Wednesday.

The Qatari sovereign wealth fund bought as much as $200m of the offering, to which Fairfax Financial Holdings, BlackBerry’s largest shareholder, has committed $250m.

The struggling smartphone maker embarked on a plan to raise $1bn in convertible debt on Tuesday after the collapse of the buyout deal.

While the effort gives a cash infusion to the company, the move raised speculation by analysts and investors that its money is disappearing quickly.

The $1bn debt sale will help keep the company afloat, though it is hard to say for how long, said Alexander Peterc, an analyst with Exane BNP Paribas in London.

"Whatever they do will cost them more cash than they actually have in the bank today," he said. "They’re basically extending their lifeline by a couple of quarters with this billion. Otherwise, they would have run out of cash probably in a year’s time."

BlackBerry’s cash shrank by almost $500m in the last quarter — a burn rate that would use up most of its $2.6bn cash and investments by the end of next year.

The company also has about $2.9bn in purchase commitments due within 12 months, according to filings. The dwindling funds will put a heavy burden on BlackBerry’s comeback bid, said John Stephenson at First Asset Investment Management in Toronto.

"It’s going to be very difficult to turn this around," he said. "They’ve lost so much ground."

Bloomberg, Reuters