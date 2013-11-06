US ‘must not rest on military might’

WASHINGTON — Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Tuesday the US must use all instruments of power effectively, not just military might, to lead the world successfully after a dozen years of war that have strained it physically and financially.

Mr Hagel’s remarks come as the defence department is winding down a 12-year-old war in Afghanistan and is struggling to meet demands to cut nearly $1-trillion from its budgets over the next decade.

He told a leading Washington think-tank that Americans should not "fall prey to the false notion of American decline", and must also resist the post-war urge to retreat from foreign entanglements.

"Looking inward is just as deadly a trap as hubris, and we must avoid both in pursuing a successful foreign policy in the 21st century," the Pentagon chief told a global security forum at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

"No other nation has the will, the power, the capacity, the capability and the network of alliances to lead the international community … however, sustaining our leadership will increasingly depend not only on the extent of our great power, but an appreciation of its limits and a wise deployment of our influence," he said.

The speech underscored the administration’s shift toward a more cautious approach to military force and a desire for greater reliance on diplomacy.

Mr Hagel referred to US engagement with Iran and Syria as examples where combined use of diplomatic, economic and military power were creating opportunities to advance US interests.

The cuts in US defence spending have eroded military training and readiness, and Pentagon officials have warned the spending reductions would eventually force the department to reassess the global military strategy it outlined two years ago.

"These cuts are too fast, too much, too abrupt and too irresponsible," Mr Hagel said.

A senior defence official said Mr Hagel’s speech was his second dealing with how the department must adapt to "a changing strategic and fiscal landscape" since he took over as secretary earlier this year.

Mr Hagel outlined six priorities he said would shape US defence institutions for years to come, including reforming and trimming the department after a decade of growth, dealing with military readiness in a time of financial constraints, and protecting investments in emerging technologies.

Mr Hagel said a key focus would be reforming personnel compensation, which consumes nearly half the defence budget and if left to grow unchecked would eventually produce a force that is "well-compensated, but poorly trained and equipped, with limited readiness and capability."

He said with the end of the Iraq war and the winding down of the Afghanistan conflict, President Barack Obama has been moving the US off a "perpetual war footing".

Reuters