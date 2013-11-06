SAC Capital pleads guilty to insider trading charges

STEVEN A Cohen faces an abrupt end to his career as one of the world’s most successful traders after his SAC Capital Advisors became the largest Wall Street firm in years to agree to plead guilty to criminal charges of insider trading, and pay $1.2bn in fines.

But Mr Cohen, a multibillionaire and renowned modern art collector, has not been personally charged with any crime and will probably continue managing $9bn of his own money through a lightly regulated family office, once the hedge fund’s plea deal is approved by the courts.

The winding down of the hedge fund’s advisory business, which began returning billions of dollars to investors this year as a criminal investigation heated up, requires SAC to install an independent compliance monitor if it continues to trade in the near term. That will be a big change for Mr Cohen, who is known to be a micro-manager.

SAC’s guilty plea and fine, announced by prosecutors on Monday, is in addition to a $616m settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Manhattan US attorney Preet Bharara told reporters that the plea deal sends a message to Wall Street that no institution "is too big to jail".

He rejected criticism that the plea is something of a disappointment because Mr Cohen himself was not charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

"What happened today is a very substantial and important thing," said Mr Bharara.

"It is a rare thing for an entity to be held to account."

Under the settlement, Mr Cohen’s fund, which once employed more than 900 people with offices on three continents, will no longer manage money for outside investors including pension funds, endowments and wealthy individuals, according to the settlement.

On Monday afternoon, SAC said the firm was taking "responsibility for the handful of men who pleaded guilty" to insider trading while working at the hedge fund, but that SAC had "never encouraged, promoted or tolerated insider trading".

Two sources familiar with the situation said SAC’s lack of contrition in its initial public statement contrasted so much with its admission of guilt that prosecutors demanded a change.

A statement issued late on Monday said the people who had committed insider trading violations "do not represent the 3,000 honest men and women who have worked at the firm during the past 21 years".

It finished with a new note of regret: "Even one person crossing the line into illegal behaviour is too many and we greatly regret this conduct occurred."

April Brooks, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York office, said the case was a warning to those on Wall Street who aspire to the creed that "greed is good," as famously espoused by the character Gordon Gekko in the movie Wall Street.

The guilty plea, which must be approved by two judges, coincides with SAC posting solid performance and far outperforming other hedge funds.

The fund was up 1.3% last month and up 15.95% this year, a source familiar with its performance said, compared to an almost 6% gain for the average fund. Legal observers said it could be days or even weeks before the settlement is approved, giving SAC and prosecutors more time to choose a compliance monitor.

It also may give more time to the big Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase that lend money to SAC and earn hundreds of millions of dollars a year in trading commissions, to decide if they will continue doing business with Mr Cohen’s firm once it reconstitutes as a family office.

Representatives for Goldman and JPMorgan did not immediately comment on their plans with regards to SAC Capital.

But industry sources said the banks were likely to continue to do business with SAC as long as regulators permit.

The settlement is only the beginning of a long process for Mr Cohen of freeing himself from the constraints of a federal investigation that has gone on for seven years, and has tarnished his reputation.

In charging SAC in July with securities and wire fraud, prosecutors accused the 21-year-old Stamford, Connecticut-based firm of presiding over a culture in which employees regularly flouted the law and were encouraged to tap personal networks for inside information on publicly traded companies.

The state "is getting an enormous amount of money and shutting down his advisory business. They’ve basically achieved what they wanted, which is to cut off this guy’s ability to manage other people’s money," said a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder, C Evan Stewart, who is not connected with the case.

The agreement does not preclude future criminal charges against individuals in the investigation, according to a letter filed in court by prosecutors. Investigations are continuing into trading in at least two other stocks, Weight Watchers International and The Gymboree Corporation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The source said the investigation could lead to other charges against people who are still employed at SAC.

The source, who did not want to be identified, said authorities were still investigating whether Mr Cohen personally can be tied to any allegation of insider trading at the firm.

Mr Cohen still faces an administrative action brought in July by the Securities and Exchange Commission accusing him of failing to properly supervise his employees. The indictment against SAC named seven one-time employees of the firm who have either been charged or convicted of insider trading.

The deal also does not include a specific co-operation agreement between the government and SAC, which means it is not clear whether the firm will have to provide more information to the continuing investigations.

The deal will punctuate one of the longest-running, highest-profile insider trading investigations in recent years, although it will not necessarily end the effort. The guilty plea from SAC is the biggest achievement yet for US prosecutors in their multiyear crackdown on insider trading in the $2.2-trillion hedge fund industry that has already led to the convictions of former Galleon Group founder Raj Raja-ratnam, and former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta, also a one-time head of the McKinsey & Co consultancy.

The hedge fund founded by Mr Cohen in 1992 with $25m charged some of the highest fees in the industry and was one of the more successful, returning an average of 25% a year for investors. US prosecutors charged the hedge fund — which managed as much as $14bn this year before investors began withdrawing money — on one count of wire fraud and four counts of securities fraud.

As part of Monday’s deal, SAC has agreed to plead guilty to all five counts.

The total settlement amount of $1.8bn is made up of $900m in fines and forfeiture of $900m.

The total forfeiture amount includes a $616m sum that SAC had already agreed to pay earlier this year to settle civil lawsuits brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, a hearing has been set for Friday for SAC Capital Advisors’ plea bargain to be made an order of court. The proceeding was disclosed in an order by US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan made public on Tuesday.

