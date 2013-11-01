New York Times cuts losses

NEW YORK — New York Times, the newspaper publisher controlled by the Ochs-Sulzberger family, on Thursday reported a lower-than-projected third-quarter loss as print ads improved.

Online advertising slumped even as readership rose.

The Times’ advertising business slid 2% from a year earlier to $138m, slowing from the second quarter’s 4.7% decline. Even so, online ads fell twice as fast as those in the physical newspaper. The loss, excluding one-time items, was 1c per share, compared with the 3-cents-per-share loss analysts forecast, according to data.

The publisher now relies more on readers than advertisers for its revenue, and CEO Mark Thompson is working to meet new demand by creating tiered packages of content at different prices. That includes a possible lower-priced plan.

Third-quarter circulation sales gained 4.8% to $204m, helped by a 28% increase in digital subscribers to 727,000.

Mr Thompson is also revamping an ad sales department that has contended with executive turnover and cost reductions, making it more difficult to compete. He picked a new head sales executive, Meredith Kopit Levien, in July to help lead the company back to advertising growth.

The company’s shares rose less than 1% to $13.88 in New York on Thursday. Through to Wednesday, the stock had surged 61% this year.

The dependence on online-reader growth would continue in the fourth quarter, the publishing company said. Circulation sales would rise a low-single-digit percentage from a year earlier, while advertising revenue would have a decrease in the low single digits.

While online readers rose, digital advertising dropped 3.4% to $32.8m "due to ongoing secular trends and an increasingly complex and fragmented digital advertising marketplace", the Times said. Print ads fell only 1.6%.

The company cited "ongoing secular trends and an increasingly complex and fragmented digital advertising marketplace".

Total revenue gained 1.8% to $361.7m. Digital circulation revenue gained 29% to $37.7m.

The company this month reinstated its dividend payments to investors, who will receive 4c a share, costing it about $24m on an annual basis should the publisher continue payments every quarter.

The Ochs-Suzlberger family stands to make as much as $3.1m each year, far smaller than the $20m it got as recently as 2008.

Bloomberg