Apple tablet market share hits record low

NEW YORK — Apple’s share of the tablet market fell to its lowest point on record in the third quarter, ahead of the launch of its new iPads, research firm IDC’s survey showed on Thursday.

It said Apple’s market share slid to 29.6%, its lowest share since it fuelled the tablet craze with its first iPads.

Worldwide tablet shipments grew 36.7% from a year ago to 47.6-million units in the third quarter. That was 7% higher than the second quarter, lower than IDC’s forecasts.

Apple sold 14.1-million in the quarter, little changed from a year ago, in part because of its decision to move its product launch to the fourth quarter.

But IDC said the new iPad Air shipping on Friday and refreshed iPad mini should help the California group regain momentum.

"Apple is taking steps to appeal to multiple segments," said IDC’s Jitesh Ubrani. "While some undoubtedly hoped for more aggressive pricing from Apple, the current prices clearly reflect Apple’s ongoing strategy to maintain its premium status.

"It’s worth noting that Apple wasn’t the only one to increase the price of its small-sized tablet during this product cycle. Both Google and Amazon increased the price of their newest seven-inch tablets."

Samsung held the number two spot with shipments of about 9.7-million units, IDC said, for a market share of 20.4%.

