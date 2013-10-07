US warned that default will have repercussions

WASHINGTON — Congress needs to pass a debt ceiling increase by October 17 or the US will default, Treasury Secretary Jacob J Lew said on Sunday.

"Congress is playing with fire," he said on CNN’s State of the Union television programme.

"If the US government, for the first time in its history, chooses not to pay its bills on time, we will be in default; there is no option that prevents us from being in default if we don’t have enough cash to pay our bills."

Mr Lew is projecting that the US will exhaust its "extraordinary measures" to stay under the $16.7-trillion federal debt limit no later than October 17. By that time the US will have about $30bn in cash, which will be short of expenditure that can reach as high as $60bn in subsequent days. About 800,000 federal employees have been sent home since October 1.

While House of Representatives speaker John Boehner said on Friday he does not want the US to default on its debt, he also said he will reject President Barack Obama’s call for a debt-limit increase free of policy conditions.

"If we’re going to raise the amount of money we can borrow, we ought to do something about our spending problem and the lack of economic growth in our country," he said after a meeting with House Republicans.

A week of the shutdown will probably shave a 0.1 percentage point from economic growth, according to the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg News, with the costs accelerating if the closing persists. The shutdown costs at least $300m a day in lost output at the start, according to IHS, a global research company.

The consequences of a government default caused by Congress failing to raise the debt limit could be catastrophic and might last decades, the Treasury said in a report last Thursday.

"Credit markets could freeze, the value of the dollar could plummet, US interest rates could skyrocket," the Treasury said. "The negative spillovers could reverberate around the world, and there might be a financial crisis and recession that could echo the events of 2008 or worse."

So far, the market response to the political gridlock has been muted.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury increased two basis points last week, trading between 2.66% and 2.58%. While the yield is up from the record low of 1.38% in July last year, it is below the average of about 6.7% since the early 1980s, the start of the three-decade long bull market in bonds.

The dollar has appreciated about 2.48% this year, according to Bloomberg correlated weighted indexes, which measures the greenback against major currencies. The measure for the dollar, while down about 3% in the past month, is still poised for its best year since gaining 15.5% in 2008.

BlackRock’s Laurence D Fink and Pacific Investment Management’s Bill Gross said last week the budget standoff will be resolved without a debt default.

The budget deficit in June was 4.3% of gross domestic product, down from 10.1% in February 2010 and the narrowest since November 2008, when Mr Obama was first elected, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

