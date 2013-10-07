World / Americas

Planned Twitter IPO lifts Chinese social media

07 October 2013 - 07:49 AM Belinda Cao
A Twitter logo made from Californian vehicle licence plates is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California. Picture: REUTERS
A Twitter logo made from Californian vehicle licence plates is shown at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California. Picture: REUTERS

NEW YORK — Chinese stocks were poised for the biggest weekly gain in a month in New York as Twitter’s planned initial public offering boosted social-media companies from Sina to Renren.

The Bloomberg China-US equity index of the most-traded Chinese stocks in the US added 1.1% to 104.79 on Friday, taking its advance last week to 2.7%. Sina, China’s biggest Twitter-like microblogging service, rallied to the highest level since October 2011.

Renren was set for the biggest weekly advance in more than a year, and YY, owner of a social entertainment website, rose 3.7%.

Twitter, which has more than 200-million monthly users, made public its S-1 prospectus on Thursday last week, saying it is seeking to raise $1bn in an initial public offering (IPO). The documents suggested a valuation of $12.8bn. Internet companies fuelled an 18% rally in the China-US gauge last quarter, with stock from NQ Mobile and E-House China rallying more than 100%. Tencent, Asia’s largest internet company, is the second-best performer this year in Hong Kong.

"Twitter’s IPO is a vote of confidence for the social-media industry," a research analyst at Global X Funds — a New York-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) that manages $2.3bn in assets — Jay Jacobs, said. "There’s a big appetite right now for a lot of these social media-related names, including China’s Sina, Tencent."

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF, the largest Chinese ETF in the US, climbed 1.5% to $38.08 in New York. The S&P’s 500 index added 0.7%, trimming a weekly decline, as optimism grew that legislators would reach a deal to end the budget impasse and avoid a default on the federal debt.

American depositary receipts of Renren, based in Beijing, surged 9.5% to $4.19, set for the steepest jump since August. Its 25% advance in the week is the biggest on a closing basis since April last year. Sina, based in Shanghai, climbed 4% to $89.83 in New York. It rallied 9.1% last week, the most in two months.

YY advanced to $50.19, bringing its weekly gain to 4.1%. It rose to $50.47 on Wednesday last week, the highest close since its IPO last November. The Global X Social Media Index ETF, which tracks 27 social media firms including Facebook and Tencent, advanced 1.7% last week.

Elong, China’s second-largest travel-booking website, whose biggest shareholder is Expedia, jumped 27% last week to $22.32. Markets in mainland China will remain closed until Tuesday for a holiday.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Washington to honour controversial refugee deal — ...
World / Americas
2.
IMF could lift its GDP forecast for China again ...
World / Asia
3.
Advanced economies will suffer if immigration is ...
World
4.
British PM says June election result ‘not ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.