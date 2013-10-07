Planned Twitter IPO lifts Chinese social media

NEW YORK — Chinese stocks were poised for the biggest weekly gain in a month in New York as Twitter’s planned initial public offering boosted social-media companies from Sina to Renren.

The Bloomberg China-US equity index of the most-traded Chinese stocks in the US added 1.1% to 104.79 on Friday, taking its advance last week to 2.7%. Sina, China’s biggest Twitter-like microblogging service, rallied to the highest level since October 2011.

Renren was set for the biggest weekly advance in more than a year, and YY, owner of a social entertainment website, rose 3.7%.

Twitter, which has more than 200-million monthly users, made public its S-1 prospectus on Thursday last week, saying it is seeking to raise $1bn in an initial public offering (IPO). The documents suggested a valuation of $12.8bn. Internet companies fuelled an 18% rally in the China-US gauge last quarter, with stock from NQ Mobile and E-House China rallying more than 100%. Tencent, Asia’s largest internet company, is the second-best performer this year in Hong Kong.

"Twitter’s IPO is a vote of confidence for the social-media industry," a research analyst at Global X Funds — a New York-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) that manages $2.3bn in assets — Jay Jacobs, said. "There’s a big appetite right now for a lot of these social media-related names, including China’s Sina, Tencent."

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF, the largest Chinese ETF in the US, climbed 1.5% to $38.08 in New York. The S&P’s 500 index added 0.7%, trimming a weekly decline, as optimism grew that legislators would reach a deal to end the budget impasse and avoid a default on the federal debt.

American depositary receipts of Renren, based in Beijing, surged 9.5% to $4.19, set for the steepest jump since August. Its 25% advance in the week is the biggest on a closing basis since April last year. Sina, based in Shanghai, climbed 4% to $89.83 in New York. It rallied 9.1% last week, the most in two months.

YY advanced to $50.19, bringing its weekly gain to 4.1%. It rose to $50.47 on Wednesday last week, the highest close since its IPO last November. The Global X Social Media Index ETF, which tracks 27 social media firms including Facebook and Tencent, advanced 1.7% last week.

Elong, China’s second-largest travel-booking website, whose biggest shareholder is Expedia, jumped 27% last week to $22.32. Markets in mainland China will remain closed until Tuesday for a holiday.

Bloomberg