Oil firms to resume operations in Gulf as storm wanes

HOUSTON — Chevron Corporation began returning workers to shuttered Gulf of Mexico operations on Sunday and Anadarko Petroleum said it expected to follow suit as Tropical Storm Karen weakened off Louisiana.

Chevron, which produces oil and gas from the Tahiti and Blind Faith fields and has a stake in the Perdido development, said it would be resuming normal operations. It did not say how long that would take.

The storm "doesn’t seem to be as significant as was once thought, but we’re still monitoring the situation", Vincent Piazza, a Princeton, New Jersey-based oil production analyst for Bloomberg Industries, said. It was unclear how long the disruptions would last, he said.

Anadarko, based in The Woodlands, Texas, halted production and cleared employees from the Independence Hub and the Neptune, Constitution and Marco Polo platforms.

John Christiansen, a spokesman at Anadarko’s headquarters, said workers on the latter two platforms were expected to return late on Sunday.

Other companies with Gulf of Mexico operations, including London-based BP, the largest leaseholder in the deep water there, kept energy production offline. Those producers and refiners planned to remobilise as conditions allowed.

Almost 62% of Gulf oil production, about 866,000 barrels of oil per day, and 48% of natural gas output, or 1.8-billion cubic feet daily, was offline on Sunday, according to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

BP secured wells being drilled by oil rigs it operates in the Gulf. The company also halted production at all four of its platforms there — Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Na Kika and Mad Dog — and evacuated nonessential workers.

Royal Dutch Shell cut production rates at its Louisiana and Alabama plants. BHP Billiton, Exxon Mobil, Marathon Oil and the Williams Companies were also among the companies curbing energy output.

The storm, with top winds holding at 60km/h, was 209km south-southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon and had stalled, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory note.

Karen would be downgraded to a tropical depression if sustained winds drop below 62km/h, which the National Hurricane Center said would probably occur today.

Energy markets expect the storm to be "kind of a blip", resulting in short-lived supply disruptions, Dave Hackett, president of consulting firm Stillwater Associates, in Irvine, California, said on Saturday.

"There were a lot of lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina and subsequent storms," he said. "A big tropical storm is wet, but I don’t think it’ll do any serious damage."

Gasoline futures for November delivery slid by 3.2 US cents, or 1.2%, to $2.6076 a gallon yesterday on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest settlement since December. Oil gained 0.5%, and natural gas rose 0.2%.

Shell cut rates at its 85,000-barrel-a-day plant in Mobile, Alabama, and Motiva Enterprises reduced output at the 250,000-barrel-a-day Norco, Louisiana, refinery because of shipment delays caused by Karen, Shell said yesterday. Motiva is a joint venture of Shell and Saudi Aramco.

Shell, based in The Hague, also was removing some nonessential personnel from drilling operations in the eastern Gulf, the company said.

Valero Energy Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Chevron and other refinery operators said they were monitoring the storm and had not cut production.

BP’s four deep-water platforms have a combined capacity to produce 660,000 barrels of oil and 28-million cubic metres of natural gas a day, according to BP’s website.

Marathon halted output and evacuated all workers from its Ewing Bank platform, south of New Orleans, the company said. It said it shut in a total of 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Melbourne, Australia-based BHP Billiton ceased production and evacuated its Gulf of Mexico facilities, spokesman Jaryl Strong said.

Williams shut and evacuated the Canyon Station, Devils Tower and Blind Faith platforms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the company said.

Destin Pipeline, which can transport 340-million cubic metres of gas a day from the Gulf, declared force majeure last Thursday, saying in a notice to shippers that it is incapable of providing services from its offshore receipt points because of the storm.

